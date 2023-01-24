St. Ambrose University hosts busy Civil Rights Week

Tuesday, Jan. 24, from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Rogalski Center Ballroom: Community Organizers Mayra Hernandez and Amber Bordolo from Quad City Interfaith discuss how Quad Cities Interfaith uses community organizing to develop community leaders to be their own voices in Scott County by asking County Supervisors to implement the Scott County Community ID.

Wednesday, Jan. 25, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Center for Health Sciences Education Building Food Court: Students, faculty and staff are invited to recommit to the DEI pledge by picking up a DEI pledge card and having their photo taken. This is also an opportunity to visit SAU's Civil Rights Celebration display and meet with DEI Graduate Student members.

Wednesday, Jan. 25, beginning at 9:15 p.m. at Christ the King Chapel: Father Ross Epping and SAU campus ministry staff will highlight the legacy of civil rights and human liberties work during the weekly student mass.

Thursday, Jan. 26, from 3 to 5 p.m. at River Bend Food Bank: Students, faculty and staff will go to the River Bend warehouse (4010 Kimmel Drive in Davenport) to sort donated items and pack food for distribution.

Thursday, Jan. 26, from 7 to 9 p.m. at Galvin Fine Arts Center: The Notre Dame Club of the Quad-Cities and SAU's Galvin Fine Arts Center will present "The Loyola Project," an independently produced documentary film by O’Malley Creadon Productions. At a time when it was uncommon for college basketball teams to play more than three Black players at any one time, the 1963 Loyola University Chicago Ramblers started four Black players and won the NCAA championship.