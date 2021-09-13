St. Ambrose University improves rankings with U.S. News and World Report

St. Ambrose University has been recognized by two publications.
The university placed in the top 30 in “U.S. News and World Report’s” Regional Universities-Midwest category in its 2022 Best Colleges rankings, according to an SAU news release.
The university’s ranking in the category rose from 38th last year, to 27th, according to SAU. It also rose in rank in the publication's Best Value Schools Among Midwest Universities. It rose from 42nd to 27th in that category.
St. Ambrose is the only private Iowa school listed in the the top 30, St. Ambrose said.
It was also recognized by “The Princeton Review” in its 2022 Best Colleges: Region by Region listings.
St. Ambrose was included among the 158 schools selected in the Midwest, according to the release. There were 654 institutions of higher education evaluated to select those that would be listed.
St. Ambrose is also among 16 Iowa colleges and universities to be selected by the “Princeton Review” to get the 2022 Best Colleges designation.