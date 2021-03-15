St. Ambrose University planning to offer in-person classes in the fall

St. Ambrose University plans to offer a full schedule of in-person classes and other activities in the fall.

The decision is based on declining rates of infection and hospitalization in Iowa, according to a news release issued by the university. It is also based on projections that more than 75% of the U.S. population is expected to be vaccinated by the end of May.

The semester will include a normal schedule of curricular and extracurricular activities, the release said.

For the bulk of the pandemic, St. Ambrose has offered a mixture of online and in-person classes and added other requirements such as the use of face coverings and social distancing on campus to minimize the risk of spreading the coronavirus.

As the new semester approaches, the university will continue to monitor federal and other coronavirus-related health recommendations and the need for mitigation efforts such as using face coverings and social distancing, SAU said. The planning includes preparations for a return to hybrid courses if needed and assessments of the need for other mitigation efforts based on conditions at the time.

