St. Ambrose University invites area kids in grades second to eighth and their families to the annual BEE Curious: Explore STEAM event this Tuesday, Feb. 21 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the Rogalski Center Ballroom, located on 2100 N. Ripley Street in Davenport.

Attendees will get the opportunity to learn more about science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM) through several hands-on activities.

This free community event is hosted by SAU's College of Arts and Sciences and is sponsored by American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) Quad Cities Section, Dynamic Tube, Inc. (DTI), Eaton, MidAmerican Energy Company, Raymond Muscatine, Shive-Hattery Architecture & Engineering, Society of Women Engineers (Quad Cities/Muscatine), 3M, HNI Corporation, IPG Genesis Systems, PCT Ebeam and Integration, LLC and Stanley Consultants, Inc.

To register, visit https://www.sau.edu/steam.

