St. Ambrose University to host graduate program open house

St. Ambrose University will host an in-person open house from 2 to 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, for students interested in pursuing a graduate degree.

Undergraduate students, or those with a completed bachelor’s degree, are invited to tour facilities and meet with faculty and staff to learn more about SAU's graduate offerings — which include a range of accredited degrees alongside flexible and online programs. The school is now accepting graduate applications for the 2023-2024 year.

Representatives from the following SAU master’s programs will attend:

Accounting.

Business Administration.

Criminal Justice.

Exercise Physiology.

Information Technology Management.

Organizational Leadership.

Physician Assistant Studies.

Public Health.

Speech-Language Pathology.

Social Work.

Faculty and staff from SAU’s doctoral programs in business administration, occupational therapy and physical therapy will also be present to speak with prospective students.

Students interested in attending the open house may visit SAU's "Graduate Program Open House" webpage to register or request an individual meeting with program representatives. To learn more about earning a degree or certification from SAU, visit sau.edu.

