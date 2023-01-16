St. Ambrose University to host graduate program open house

St. Ambrose University will host an in-person open house from 2 to 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, for students interested in pursuing a graduate degree.
Undergraduate students, or those with a completed bachelor’s degree, are invited to tour facilities and meet with faculty and staff to learn more about SAU's graduate offerings — which include a range of accredited degrees alongside flexible and online programs. The school is now accepting graduate applications for the 2023-2024 year.
Representatives from the following SAU master’s programs will attend:
Accounting. Business Administration. Criminal Justice. Exercise Physiology. Information Technology Management. Organizational Leadership. Physician Assistant Studies. Public Health. Speech-Language Pathology. Social Work.
Faculty and staff from SAU’s doctoral programs in business administration, occupational therapy and physical therapy will also be present to speak with prospective students.
Students interested in attending the open house may visit SAU's
"Graduate Program Open House" webpage to register or request an individual meeting with program representatives. To learn more about earning a degree or certification from SAU, visit sau.edu.
St. Ambrose University President Dr. Amy Novak speaks during a ceremony naming the business school as the Patricia VanBruwaene College of Business on April 7, 2020.
Sarah Hayden
Sights from St. Ambrose University's Celebration of the Class of 2020
St. Ambrose University Class of 2020 graduate Victor Franque poses with Board of Trustees member Brian Bassier at the reception following the "Celebration of the Class of 2020" on Sunday.
The college formally recognized the Class of 2020 during this year's homecoming weekend after their ceremony was postponed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Olivia Allen
Uphill shot of the reception held in the McLaughlin Commons green space after St. Ambrose University's "Celebration of the Class of 2020" ceremony on Sunday.
The college formally recognized the Class of 2020 during this year's homecoming weekend after their ceremony was postponed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Olivia Allen
A banner stating "Welcome Home Bees" held at the McLaughlin Commons during the reception following St. Ambrose University's "Celebration of the Class of 2020" reception on Sunday. The college formally recognized the Class of 2020 during this year's homecoming weekend after their ceremony was postponed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Olivia Allen
A look inside St. Ambrose University's "Celebration of the Class of 2020" reception on Sunday, hosted in the McLaughlin Commons green space.
The college formally recognized the Class of 2020 during this year's homecoming weekend after their ceremony was postponed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Olivia Allen
St. Ambrose University Class of 2020 graduates (from left to right) Olivia Kline, Megan Peterson, Faith Boyd, Evelyn Nunez, Claire McCarthy and Sara Killackey posing at the reception following the "Celebration of the Class of 2020" on Sunday.
The college formally recognized the Class of 2020 during this year's homecoming weekend after their ceremony was postponed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Olivia Allen
St. Ambrose University President Emerita Sister Joan Lescinski receives a round of applause from the crowd at the "Celebration of the Class of 2020" ceremony on Sunday. She served as president of the college for 14 years before retiring in 2021.
St. Ambrose University formally recognized the Class of 2020 during this year's homecoming weekend after their ceremony was postponed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Olivia Allen
St. Ambrose University President Amy Novak addresses Class of 2020 graduates at the "Celebration of the Class of 2020" ceremony on Sunday.
The college formally recognized the Class of 2020 during this year's homecoming weekend after their ceremony was postponed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
OLIVIA ALLEN
St. Ambrose University President Amy Novak and other institutional leaders clap after the presentation of graduates at the "Celebration of the Class of 2020" ceremony on Sunday.
The college formally recognized the Class of 2020 during this year's homecoming weekend after their ceremony was postponed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Olivia Allen
A St. Ambrose University Class of 2020 graduate shaking President Amy Novak's hand during the presentation of graduates at the "Celebration of the Class of 2020" ceremony on Sunday. The college formally recognized the Class of 2020 during this year's homecoming weekend after their ceremony was postponed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Olivia Allen
The crowd applauding the St. Ambrose University Class of 2020 in the Galvin Fine Arts Center during the "Celebration of the Class of 2020" ceremony on Sunday. The college formally recognized the Class of 2020 during this year's homecoming weekend after their ceremony was postponed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Olivia Allen
A St. Ambrose University Class of 2020 graduate hugging Dr. Arun Pillutla (
Associate Dean of the College of Business) while walking across stage during the presentation of graduates at the "Celebration of the Class of 2020" ceremony on Sunday. The college formally recognized the Class of 2020 during this year's homecoming weekend after their ceremony was postponed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Olivia Allen
A St. Ambrose University Class of 2020 graduate receiving a certificate from Dr. Arun Pillutla's (Associate Dean of the College of Business) during the "Celebration of the Class of 2020" ceremony on Sunday. The college formally recognized the Class of 2020 during this year's homecoming weekend after their ceremony was postponed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Olivia Allen
A St. Ambrose University Class of 2020 graduate walking across stage during the "Celebration of the Class of 2020" ceremony on Sunday. The college formally recognized the Class of 2020 during this year's homecoming weekend after their ceremony was postponed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Olivia Allen
A St. Ambrose University Class of 2020 graduate shaking Dr. Arun Pillutla's (Associate Dean of the College of Business) hand during the "Celebration of the Class of 2020" ceremony on Sunday. The college formally recognized the Class of 2020 during this year's homecoming weekend after their ceremony was postponed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Olivia Allen
A St. Ambrose University Class of 2020 graduate shaking Dr. Arun Pillutla's (
Associate Dean of the College of Business) hand during the "Celebration of the Class of 2020" ceremony on Sunday. The college formally recognized the Class of 2020 during this year's homecoming weekend after their ceremony was postponed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Olivia Allen
A St. Ambrose University Class of 2020 graduate shaking President Amy Novak's hand during the "Celebration of the Class of 2020" ceremony on Sunday. The college formally recognized the Class of 2020 during this year's homecoming weekend after their ceremony was postponed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Olivia Allen
A St. Ambrose University Class of 2020 graduate posing on stage with President Amy Novak during the "Celebration of the Class of 2020" ceremony on Sunday. The college formally recognized the Class of 2020 during this year's homecoming weekend after their ceremony was postponed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Olivia Allen
A St. Ambrose University Class of 2020 graduate walking across the stage to President Amy Novak during the "Celebration of the Class of 2020" ceremony on Sunday. The college formally recognized the Class of 2020 during this year's homecoming weekend after their ceremony was postponed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Olivia Allen
A St. Ambrose University Class of 2020 graduate shaking President Amy Novak's hand during the "Celebration of the Class of 2020" ceremony on Sunday. The college formally recognized the Class of 2020 during this year's homecoming weekend after their ceremony was postponed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Olivia Allen
A St. Ambrose University Class of 2020 graduate walking across the stage to President Amy Novak during the "Celebration of the Class of 2020" ceremony on Sunday. The college formally recognized the Class of 2020 during this year's homecoming weekend after their ceremony was postponed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Olivia Allen
A St. Ambrose University Class of 2020 graduate walking across the stage to President Amy Novak during the "Celebration of the Class of 2020" ceremony on Sunday. The college formally recognized the Class of 2020 during this year's homecoming weekend after their ceremony was postponed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Olivia Allen
St. Ambrose University President Emerita Sister Joan Lescinski giving her address at the "Celebration of the Class of 2020" ceremony on Sunday. The college formally recognized the Class of 2020 during this year's homecoming weekend after their ceremony was postponed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Olivia Allen
St. Ambrose University President Emerita Sister Joan Lescinski giving her address at the "Celebration of the Class of 2020" ceremony on Sunday. The college formally recognized the Class of 2020 during this year's homecoming weekend after their ceremony was postponed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Olivia Allen
Shot of the stage in St. Ambrose University's Galvin Fine Arts Center at the beginning of the "Celebration of the Class of 2020" ceremony on Sunday. The college formally recognized the Class of 2020 during this year's homecoming weekend after their ceremony was postponed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Olivia Allen
Want to see more like this?
Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox.