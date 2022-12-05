 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Ambrose University to host virtual open house for health services graduate programs

  • Updated
  • 0
St. Ambrose University's doctorate program in occupational therapy

St. Ambrose University graduate students participate in hands-on activities for the school's doctorate program in occupational therapy. 

 CONTRIBUTED

St. Ambrose University will host virtual open house from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7 for students interested in learning more about graduate school programs in health services. 

The open house will feature representatives from four graduate programs within SAU's College of Health and Human Services, including the occupational therapy doctoral program and the public health, social work and speech-language pathology master’s programs.

“We pride ourselves on academic excellence and on our commitment to community-based service learning,” said interim dean Lynn Kilburg. “Our innovative curriculum, internships and fieldwork give students the hands-on experience and industry awareness necessary to become both recognized leaders in their fields and advocates for social justice in their communities.”

Students interested in attending are encouraged to pre-register online. Potential candidates may also request an individual meeting with a program representative.

Applications for the 2023-24 school year are now being accepted. Visit sau.edu for more information about earning a degree or certification from SAU. 

