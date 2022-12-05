St. Ambrose University to host virtual open house for health services graduate programs

St. Ambrose University will host virtual open house from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7 for students interested in learning more about graduate school programs in health services.
The open house will feature representatives from four graduate programs within SAU's College of Health and Human Services, including the occupational therapy doctoral program and the public health, social work and speech-language pathology master’s programs.
“We pride ourselves on academic excellence and on our commitment to community-based service learning,” said interim dean Lynn Kilburg. “Our innovative curriculum, internships and fieldwork give students the hands-on experience and industry awareness necessary to become both recognized leaders in their fields and advocates for social justice in their communities.”
Students interested in attending are encouraged to
pre-register online. Potential candidates may also request an individual meeting with a program representative. Applications for the 2023-24 school year are now being accepted. Visit sau.edu for more information about earning a degree or certification from SAU.
St. Ambrose University President Dr. Amy Novak speaks during a ceremony naming the business school as the Patricia VanBruwaene College of Business on April 7, 2020.
Sarah Hayden
Sights from St. Ambrose University's Celebration of the Class of 2020
St. Ambrose University Class of 2020 graduate Victor Franque poses with Board of Trustees member Brian Bassier at the reception following the "Celebration of the Class of 2020" on Sunday.
Olivia Allen
Uphill shot of the reception held in the McLaughlin Commons green space after St. Ambrose University's "Celebration of the Class of 2020" ceremony on Sunday.
Olivia Allen
A banner stating "Welcome Home Bees" held at the McLaughlin Commons during the reception following St. Ambrose University's "Celebration of the Class of 2020" reception on Sunday. The college formally recognized the Class of 2020 during this year's homecoming weekend after their ceremony was postponed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Olivia Allen
A look inside St. Ambrose University's "Celebration of the Class of 2020" reception on Sunday, hosted in the McLaughlin Commons green space.
Olivia Allen
St. Ambrose University Class of 2020 graduates (from left to right) Olivia Kline, Megan Peterson, Faith Boyd, Evelyn Nunez, Claire McCarthy and Sara Killackey posing at the reception following the "Celebration of the Class of 2020" on Sunday.
Olivia Allen
St. Ambrose University President Emerita Sister Joan Lescinski receives a round of applause from the crowd at the "Celebration of the Class of 2020" ceremony on Sunday. She served as president of the college for 14 years before retiring in 2021.
Olivia Allen
St. Ambrose University President Amy Novak addresses Class of 2020 graduates at the "Celebration of the Class of 2020" ceremony on Sunday.
OLIVIA ALLEN
St. Ambrose University President Amy Novak and other institutional leaders clap after the presentation of graduates at the "Celebration of the Class of 2020" ceremony on Sunday.
Olivia Allen
A St. Ambrose University Class of 2020 graduate hugging Dr. Arun Pillutla (
A St. Ambrose University Class of 2020 graduate shaking Dr. Arun Pillutla's (
