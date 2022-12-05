St. Ambrose University to host virtual open house for health services graduate programs

A vote to determine school closures in Davenport is nearing, though the portion impacting Walcott is now off-the-table. The district's long-range facility plan will go to the board for final discussion this Monday, Dec. 5 at the district's committee of the whole meeting, preceded by a special call open forum from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. The board will vote on the proposed K-5, 6-8 grade configuration pathway on Monday, Dec. 12—a decision that will confirm the closure of Washington, Buchanan and Monroe Elementary Schools effective fall 2023.