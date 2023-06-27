St. Ambrose University recently unveiled a new institutional logo — the first stage of larger brand changes to roll out in coming months.

Various campus community members provided input to craft the new logo, with a design inspired by campus architecture and the university’s heritage.

The university's new institutional logo does not replace or change SAU's familiar "Fighting Bees" athletics logo.

The logo aims to, "pay homage to SAU's Catholic tradition and Ambrosian past," according to a university announcement, and is comprised of two elements:

Logomark: Depicting a shield with three crosses and three bees, this visual echoes a similar panel of stained glass from Christ the King Chapel. The stained glass windows were installed in 1953 and 1954, designed by Anton Wendling from the University of Aachen Germany.

The design was also inspired by the university mace, the ceremonial staff used during formal SAU events, like commencements and convocations.

Wordmark: The new wordmark uses a variation of the "Trajan" font, found in the works of Rev. Edward M. Catich.

Catich founded SAU's Art Department in 1939 and is recognized as a world-renowned calligrapher, stone incisor and artist.

"The new logo and wordmark, specifically the inclusion of the bee, hive, cross and Trajan serif print, reflect our unique position as the only university named after St. Ambrose of Milan and recognizes the exemplary artistic contributions of the late Fr. Edward Catich," said President Dr. Amy C. Novak.

In 2022, SAU initiated a rebranding process with SimpsonScarborough, an agency specializing in integrated branding and marketing for higher education. According to the announcement, the process was, "driven by extensive research and community involvement" with several iterations of creative brand work and logo development.

