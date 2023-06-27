St. Ambrose University recently unveiled a new institutional logo — the first stage of larger brand changes to roll out in coming months.
Various campus community members provided input to craft the new logo, with a design inspired by campus architecture and the university’s heritage.
The new St. Ambrose University logo and wordmark in blue, which was recently unveiled as part of a larger institutional branding and visual identity rollout for coming months.
Contributed
The university's new institutional logo does not replace or change SAU's familiar "Fighting Bees" athletics logo.
The logo aims to, "pay homage to SAU's Catholic tradition and Ambrosian past," according to a university announcement, and is comprised of two elements:
Logo mark: Depicting a shield with three crosses and three bees, this visual echoes a similar panel of stained glass from Christ the King Chapel. The stained glass windows were installed in 1953 and 1954, designed by Anton Wendling from the University of Aachen Germany.
The design was also inspired by the university mace, the ceremonial staff used during formal SAU events, like commencements and convocations.
Wordmark: The new wordmark uses a variation of the "Trajan" font, found in the works of Rev. Edward M. Catich.
Catich founded SAU's Art Department in 1939 and is recognized as a world-renowned calligrapher, stone incisor and artist.
"The new logo and wordmark, specifically the inclusion of the bee, hive, cross and Trajan serif print, reflect our unique position as the only university named after St. Ambrose of Milan and recognizes the exemplary artistic contributions of the late Fr. Edward Catich," said President Dr. Amy C. Novak.
In 2022, SAU initiated a rebranding process with SimpsonScarborough, an agency specializing in integrated branding and marketing for higher education. According to the announcement, the process was, "driven by extensive research and community involvement" with several iterations of creative brand work and logo development.
The new St. Ambrose University logo and wordmark in black.
Contributed
St. Ambrose University President Amy Novak addresses the graduating class during commencement ceremonies Saturday at the Vibrant Arena at the MARK in Moline.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
A St. Ambrose University graduate is all smiles as she leaves the commencement ceremonies Saturday at the Vibrant Arena at the MARK in Moline.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
St. Ambrose University Student Government President Declan McDonald gives the Student Government Association address at the commencement ceremonies Saturday at the Vibrant Arena at the MARK in Moline.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
A St. Ambrose University graduate is all smiles as she leaves the commencement ceremonies Saturday at the Vibrant Arena at the MARK in Moline.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
A St. Ambrose University graduate is all smiles as she holds up her diploma while leaving commencement ceremonies Saturday at the Vibrant Arena at the MARK in Moline.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
St. Ambrose University President Amy Novak addresses the graduating class during commencement ceremonies Saturday at the Vibrant Arena at the MARK in Moline.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Tim Schvez gives the thumbs up before the start of the St. Ambrose University undergraduate commencement ceremony Saturday at the Vibrant Arena at the MARK in Moline.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
St. Ambrose University alum Jabari Woods, 02, 05 gives the undergraduate commencement address during ceremonies Saturday at the Vibrant Arena at the MARK in Moline.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
St. Ambrose University graduating siblings Abdulazeez Algburi, left, Ruqayah Algburi and Omar Algburi stand ready to graduate together during undergraduate commencement ceremony Saturday at the Vibrant Arena at the MARK in Moline.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
St. Ambrose University graduates Deviann Titus-Porter and Matt Acosta help each other with their gowns before the start of undergraduate commencement ceremony Saturday at the Vibrant Arena at the MARK in Moline.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
St. Ambrose University undergraduate commencement ceremony Saturday at the Vibrant Arena at the MARK in Moline.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
St. Ambrose University undergraduate commencement ceremony Saturday at the Vibrant Arena at the MARK in Moline.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
St. Ambrose University alumnus Jabari Woods, 2002, 2005 gives the undergraduate commencement address.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
St. Ambrose University undergraduate commencement ceremony Saturday at the Vibrant Arena at the MARK in Moline.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
St. Ambrose University graduate Tacia Davis of Muscatine has her picture taken with college President Amy Novak and Rev. Thomas Zinkula during undergraduate commencement ceremony Saturday at the Vibrant Arena at the MARK in Moline.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
St. Ambrose University undergraduate commencement ceremony Saturday at the Vibrant Arena at the MARK in Moline.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
A graduate has a message for all at St. Ambrose University undergraduate commencement.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
St. Ambrose University graduate Careonna Pitchford holds up her diploma for family and friends to see.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
St. Ambrose University alum Jabari Woods, 02, 05 receives the honorary Degree of Doctor of Humane Letters from college President Amy Novak and Rev. Thomas Zinkula Bishop, Diocese of Davenport during the commencement ceremonies Saturday at the Vibrant Arena at the MARK in Moline.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
St. Ambrose University graduates' Elizabeth Vaninter, left, Isabelle Todd and Morgan Curzon relax on the floor before the start of the undergraduate commencement ceremony Saturday at the Vibrant Arena at the MARK in Moline.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
St. Ambrose University undergraduate commencement ceremony Saturday at the Vibrant Arena at the MARK in Moline.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
St. Ambrose University graduate Alton Jack Barber of Bettendorf gives the thumbs up while standing with Rev. Thomas Zinkula during undergraduate commencement ceremony Saturday at the Vibrant Arena at the MARK in Moline.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
St. Ambrose University graduate Mary Rose Vincent Prosinski waves to family and friends during commencement ceremonies Saturday at the Vibrant Arena at the MARK in Moline.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
St. Ambrose University undergraduate commencement ceremony Saturday at the Vibrant Arena at the MARK in Moline.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
St. Ambrose University graduate Brian Ciciura waves to family and friends after receiving his diploma.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
St. Ambrose University graduates Aliyah Matarieh with cell phone, Tara Campbell, Elle Koerner, and Brooke Lofgren take a selfie photo before the start of commencement ceremonies Saturday at the Vibrant Arena at the MARK in Moline.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
A St. Ambrose University graduate waves to all of her family and friends during the processional at the undergraduate commencement ceremony Saturday at the Vibrant Arena at the MARK in Moline.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
St. Ambrose University undergraduate commencement ceremony Saturday at the Vibrant Arena at the MARK in Moline.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
St. Ambrose University undergraduate commencement ceremony Saturday at the Vibrant Arena at the MARK in Moline.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
St. Ambrose University undergraduate commencement ceremony Saturday at the Vibrant Arena at the MARK in Moline.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
St. Ambrose University undergraduate commencement ceremony Saturday at the Vibrant Arena at the MARK in Moline.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
St. Ambrose University undergraduate commencement ceremony Saturday at the Vibrant Arena at the MARK in Moline.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
A St. Ambrose University graduate gives a hello to family and friends during the processional at the undergraduate commencement ceremony Saturday at the Vibrant Arena at the MARK in Moline.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
A St. Ambrose University graduate waves to family and friends during the processional.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
St. Ambrose University graduate Payton Mitchell Clauson of Geneseo stands with college President Amy Novak and Rev. Thomas Zinkula during undergraduate commencement ceremony Saturday at the Vibrant Arena at the MARK in Moline.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
St. Ambrose University graduate Meredith Kass checks her cap before the start of undergraduate commencement ceremony Saturday at the Vibrant Arena at the MARK in Moline.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
St. Ambrose University graduates listen to the speaker during the ceremony.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
St. Ambrose University graduate Michelle Marrie Gaskin of Davenport stands with college President Amy Novak and Rev. Thomas Zinkula during undergraduate commencement ceremony Saturday at the Vibrant Arena at the MARK in Moline.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Graduates hang out around Vibrant Arena at the MARK in Moline during the St. Ambrose University undergraduate commencement ceremony.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Messages on the graduation caps at the St. Ambrose University undergraduate commencement ceremony.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
St. Ambrose University graduate Matthew Kinnerk holds up his diploma as he walks back to his seat during the undergraduate commencement ceremony Saturday at the Vibrant Arena at the MARK in Moline.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
St. Ambrose University graduate Amy Thai Nguyen of Davenport stands with college President Amy Novak and Rev. Thomas Zinkula during undergraduate commencement ceremony Saturday at the Vibrant Arena at the MARK in Moline.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
St. Ambrose University graduate Kaitlyn Nicole Riley stands with college President Amy Novak and Rev. Thomas Zinkula during undergraduate commencement ceremony Saturday at the Vibrant Arena at the MARK in Moline.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
St. Ambrose University undergraduate commencement ceremony Saturday at the Vibrant Arena at the MARK in Moline.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
St. Ambrose University undergraduate commencement ceremony Saturday at the Vibrant Arena at the MARK in Moline.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
St. Ambrose University graduate Sarah Marie Bisland of Taylor Ridge stands with college President Amy Novak and Rev. Thomas Zinkula during undergraduate commencement ceremony Saturday at the Vibrant Arena at the MARK in Moline.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
St. Ambrose University graduate Vianka Herrera of East Moline has her picture taken with college President Amy Novak and Rev. Thomas Zinkula during undergraduate commencement ceremony Saturday at the Vibrant Arena at the MARK in Moline.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
St. Ambrose University graduate Matthew Ty Lacher stands with college President Amy Novak and Rev. Thomas Zinkula during undergraduate commencement ceremony Saturday at the Vibrant Arena at the MARK in Moline.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
St. Ambrose University undergraduate commencement ceremony Saturday at the Vibrant Arena at the MARK in Moline.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Christy Torrey, left, receives the diploma of her brother, Patrick Torrey, posthumously from College President Amy Novak during the commencement ceremony Saturday at the Vibrant Arena at the MARK in Moline. Patrick Torrey was a member of the basketball team who passed away suddenly on Nov. 19, 2022.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
St. Ambrose University graduate Emily Catherine Schipper of Davenport gives the thumbs up after receiving her diploma during undergraduate commencement ceremony Saturday at the Vibrant Arena at the MARK in Moline.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Friends and family watch the St. Ambrose University undergraduate commencement ceremony Saturday at the Vibrant Arena at the MARK in Moline.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
