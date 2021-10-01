St. Ambrose University welcomes a new president to its table

St. Ambrose University’s new president sees her school as a table.
A table, Amy C. Novak, told the audience Friday at her installation as St. Ambrose's 14th president, is a place of connection. A table is where people find sustenance, both physical, emotional and spiritual. At a table, people join together and share life with each other. The university, she said, has been and will be such a center for the community.
It was at St. Ambrose that the first NAACP chapter at an American Catholic college was created, she said. The university in the 1980s and 1990s identified the needs of, then created educational programs for adult students.
In times to come, Novak said, it will be a place where community leaders will work together to create lessons for students trying to solve complex problems. It will be a place of faith that is aware of the needs of its students, the community and its business partners. It will be an affordable and accessible place for the learners of the future.
"May the light of truth, healing and transcendent purpose be the nourishment that we offer to all who gather around our table," she said. "May we open our minds and hearts to the undiscovered possibilities that lie ahead. May we welcome all whom we encounter to the Ambrose table, a place where inclusive, innovative and invitational leaders are intentionally formed for the work of Christ in our world."
Novak, formerly president of Dakota Wesleyan University in Mitchell, S.D., started at St. Ambrose in August, replacing Sister Joan Lescinski, who retired. Lescinski served as the president of St. Ambrose for 14 years.
Friday’s ceremony was at the university’s Galvin Fine Arts Center. Several hundred people attended, representatives of the St. Ambrose community and the Quad-Cities academia at large. The installation ceremony was led by Daniel Broderick, a vice chair of the university's board of trustees.
"Through the power vested in me by the board of trustees, I now bestow upon you the office and authority of the president of St. Ambrose University as signified by the presidential medallion," Broderick said.
The medallion was placed around Novak's neck by Lescinski.
"In the name of all those who love this institution, I charge you to govern it with wisdom and guide it with care," Broderick said.
In August, Novak discussed her plans for her presidency with the Quad-City Times editorial board.
She said then that one of her main goals was diversifying the university’s student body by recruiting among underrepresented groups including first-generation students and students of color.
To support a more diverse student population and increase graduation rates, Novak said she would like to broaden the number of SAU’s educational pathways, doing so with input from the students, business and the community.
Placing an emphasis on strong relationships with national and area employers was also essential for building St. Ambrose students’ workforce mobility, she told the board.
Novak became president of Dakota Wesleyan in 2013. In her time there, that university launched a variety of academic programs and initiatives, saw record enrollment growth, updated its infrastructure and beat its records for fundraising, according to St. Ambrose. Dakota Wesleyan also built relationships with businesses in its region and strengthened campus spiritual engagement.
Novak was first employed at Dakota Wesleyan in 2003 as a grant administrator, according to St. Ambrose. Since then, until she became president, she held a number of other positions, including vice president for enrollment management and provost.
Novak earned her doctorate of education from Creighton University. It was focused on interdisciplinary leadership. Her master’s degree from Wright State University is in social and applied economics and her bachelor’s degree is in history, which she earned from the University of Notre Dame.