St. Ambrose University welcomes a new president to its table

St. Ambrose University’s new president sees her school as a table.

A table, Amy C. Novak, told the audience Friday at her installation as St. Ambrose's 14th president, is a place of connection. A table is where people find sustenance, both physical, emotional and spiritual. At a table, people join together and share life with each other. The university, she said, has been and will be such a center for the community.

It was at St. Ambrose that the first NAACP chapter at an American Catholic college was created, she said. The university in the 1980s and 1990s identified the needs of, then created educational programs for adult students.

In times to come, Novak said, it will be a place where community leaders will work together to create lessons for students trying to solve complex problems. It will be a place of faith that is aware of the needs of its students, the community and its business partners. It will be an affordable and accessible place for the learners of the future.