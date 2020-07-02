Stakeholders discuss remote learning at Moline-Coal Valley Schools

More than 100 stakeholders joined Moline-Coal Valley’s virtual conversation Thursday to talk about what went right during remote learning this past spring and what the 2020-2021 school year might look like.
District leaders are still formulating a plan for opening the school year following state guidance that was released late last week. Superintendent Rachel Savage told meeting attendees who gathered on Zoom that the district hopes to communicate a finalized plan the week of July 20.
The district plans to continue to review state guidance, survey data and stakeholder input gathered from virtual conversations and other outlets through the week of July 6. A draft return plan is expected to be shared with the district’s three employee groups’ leadership and a cross-section of membership, administrators, nurses and board members for final input and needed adjustments the week of July 13.
Thursday’s virtual conversation was led by Savage, school board president Sangeetha Rayapati and board member Audrey Adamson. Another virtual conversation is planned for 6:30 p.m. July 7.
District officials said they expanded their Zoom capabilities for Thursday’s session to allow for a maximum of 500 participants following a June 16 Zoom conversation that reached a then-capacity limit of 100 participants. Thursday’s virtual conversation reached over 110 participants.
Savage told participants she knows families are eager to hear what school this fall will look like.
“I know that this is what is on your mind. What is going to happen in August with our kids?” she said. “What is the school going to do.”
Savage said she had been in frequent talks with neighboring superintendents weekly since COVID-19 shutdowns in March to help consult on return-to-learn plans. Despite that coordinated communication, she said, there are many variable factors that each district will need to consider. She said districts had different start dates and differing needs depending on if it is a high-school-only district, such as United Township, or a grade-school-only district.
“What works for high school students is going to look different than for elementary districts like East Moline or Silvis,” she said. “While we’re talking sometimes two to three times a week for multiple hours, there’s no way our plans are going to be exactly the same.”
Parents who commented during Thursdays Zoom meeting said they were concerned about juggling work, school schedules and childcare needs.
Savage said she heard those concerns loud and clear.
“We’ll definitely be taking into account the childcare needs of our families,” Savage said. “That I can promise you.”
They also said they were concerned about students having to wear masks in buildings with no air conditioning. A portion of Moline-Coal Valley’s 14 school buildings are air conditioned, but some are not. A $15 million high school HVAC project is underway but will not be fully complete until fall of 2021.
Savage said the guidance from the Illinois Department of Public Health indicated people would need to wear face coverings for in-person learning this fall. She said that was a challenge the district was working through in its planning.
“We are certainly aware of all the struggles and challenges that could be associated with wearing masks, whether child or adult,” Savage said.
Several parents said their children were happy with some aspects of remote learning this spring, particularly the flexibility of choosing when to complete certain tasks and the ability to interact with classmates virtually. Some individuals said they struggled keeping up with remote learning, particularly trying to juggle which student needed to be on a device at which time.
Savage said the district was running a small-scale pilot program with secondary students of a digital curriculum called Edgenuity. The digital platform is aimed at providing a digital curriculum but will still allow for individual teacher customization.
One parent said her seventh-grade son earned several incompletes during remote learning. She asked if and how that work needed to be made up.
Savage said no students were retained from advancing to the next grade level and teachers would work with students to complete necessary learning targets by December.
Another parent urged the district to ensure full-time counselors are assigned to each building to help with behavioral and transitional issues when school resumes. Moline-Coal Valley previously approved five additional counselors this past spring, allowing for a full-time counselor at every building in the district. Savage said the district would soon publish its final posting to hire an additional nurse so that every building also would have a nurse assigned.
