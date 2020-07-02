Stakeholders discuss remote learning at Moline-Coal Valley Schools

They also said they were concerned about students having to wear masks in buildings with no air conditioning. A portion of Moline-Coal Valley’s 14 school buildings are air conditioned, but some are not. A $15 million high school HVAC project is underway but will not be fully complete until fall of 2021.

Savage said the guidance from the Illinois Department of Public Health indicated people would need to wear face coverings for in-person learning this fall. She said that was a challenge the district was working through in its planning.

“We are certainly aware of all the struggles and challenges that could be associated with wearing masks, whether child or adult,” Savage said.

Several parents said their children were happy with some aspects of remote learning this spring, particularly the flexibility of choosing when to complete certain tasks and the ability to interact with classmates virtually. Some individuals said they struggled keeping up with remote learning, particularly trying to juggle which student needed to be on a device at which time.

Savage said the district was running a small-scale pilot program with secondary students of a digital curriculum called Edgenuity. The digital platform is aimed at providing a digital curriculum but will still allow for individual teacher customization.