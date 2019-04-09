It’s time for Davenport Schools to tackle its disproportionality problem, said Sandy Schmitz, the implementation adviser assigned to the district by the state.
“In 15 days, you will have known about this for a year,” she told the school board Monday night. “It’s really time for us to move forward. You’ve had a year now to digest this.”
Disproportionality refers to the disproportionate number of black students flagged for special education services, as well as the higher number of black and special education students who receive certain types of disciplinary action, including suspension, seclusion and restraint. The district has been under state watch about the issue for nearly a year after a state audit found it to be in “systemic non-compliance” with federal laws.
According to the state's equity report for 2016-17, which was cited during the audit process, black students made up 18.89 percent of the population, but received 62 percent of out-of-school suspensions and 42 percent of in-school suspensions.
According to data for the 2018-19 school year released during the meeting, black students in Davenport schools are three times as likely to be suspended than their white counterparts. While black students now account for 19.9 percent of the district’s population, they make up 42.2 percent of suspensions, and 21 percent have received at least one suspension.
“It shows the disparity,” said Susan Downs, interim director for exceptional education. “The data is an indicator that we have to look at what’s going on and what practice we can take to change what’s going on.
The district has delivered professional development to teachers and staff, but Schmitz called on the board to do more.
Board President Ralph Johanson expressed doubts disproportionality was a problem.
“It feels like when we ask questions now, it’s almost like being admonished. … I’ve been admonished by other board members to not bring this up,” he said, adding he’d likely get called “nasty names” for his remarks.
“I’m just an average, simple citizen from our community trying to do the best job possible on this board,” Johanson said. “I’m not a special education expert. If the expectation is we’re going to Google all of this and become experts, I think that’s going to become a real challenge.”
During the meeting, Downs and Schmitz made a presentation that included Google search results for studies, data and articles surrounding disproportionality, also referred to as discipline disparities or problems with equity.
Another frustration, Johanson said, was looking at data instead of “root causes.”
“I’ve asked for what are the root causes before, and root causes aren’t data,” he said. “ … We’re going to go ahead and make decisions on data, not what the root causes are. We haven’t even had that discussion.”
“I could give you root causes based in data,” Schmitz said. “But I’m not sure you want it in this forum.”
Additionally, Schmitz said the problem was not Davenport’s size -- with a certified enrollment of over 15,000, it’s one of the biggest districts in the state.
“It really isn’t a size issue,” she said. “It’s more about infrastructure and policy and practices.”
After Johanson cited comments from State School Board members who said the Davenport School Board was “asleep at the wheel,” about this issue, Schmitz again reiterated the need to move forward.
“With all due respect, the Nov. 14 board meeting was five months ago,” Schmitz said. “ … I’m feeling a sense of urgency to get started in moving forward.”
“I believe I must be the only person [on the board] who doesn’t understand this,” Johanson said. “ … Maybe the best solution is for me to not participate. I must be so ignorant and so naive.”