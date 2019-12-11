State Auditor's report on Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency yields few surprises

The Iowa State Auditor’s office released its report on the Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency, or MBAEA, Wednesday. The MBAEA has been conditionally accredited since March, and the audit was a “parallel process” to the Iowa Department of Education’s process to regain full accreditation.

The Department of Education requested the state auditor look into the agency's finances in 2018. Spokesperson Staci Hupp said the report yielded few, if any, surprises. She said the state board of education was expected to discuss the report in January, but the recommendations offered were not binding to accreditation. Ultimately, the state board must vote to restore full accreditation.

The auditor’s report primarily attributes MBAEA’s financial woes between July 2012 and June 2018 to poor budgeting, and the report — which does not constitute an audit of financial statements — also identified weaknesses in the organization’s internal controls and accounting systems.

“The audit started a year and a half ago, and our situation is much different and greatly improved,” said MBAEA Chief Administrator Bill Decker.

He’s held the post since 2013, and was the Muscatine superintendent previously.