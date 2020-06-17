State Board of Education could take control of Davenport district if change does not come quicker

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Davenport Community School District leaders said in a special meeting Tuesday that the Iowa State Board of Education had threatened to take over some control of the district if it didn't see more immediate progress on issues that include disproportionality and safety and security, among others.

During the meeting with the State Board of Education on Thursday to review the district’s plan to get its accreditation back, the state board said it also could expect the Davenport district to pay for expert assistance that up to now had been paid for out of state coffers.

“It was a very bad meeting,” Davenport School Board member Dan Gosa said.

Gosa and Superintendent Robert Kobylski said the district has been making great strides over the past year but the state board of education has become impatient.

In April 2018, the district was cited for disproportionality, which refers to the disproportionate number of black students flagged for special education services, as well as the higher number of black and special-education students who receive certain types of disciplinary action, including suspension, seclusion and restraint. According to data from the district, black students in Davenport schools account for 19.9% of the district’s population but make up 42.2% of suspensions.