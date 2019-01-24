Credit enrollment in Iowa community colleges is down 1.2 percent statewide, according to a report from the Iowa Department of Education.
During the past year, 131,144 students took 1,754,349 credits, including the more than 51,000 high school students who were jointly enrolled. High school students can enroll in community college credit courses through several avenues, including Postsecondary Enrollment Options, college courses offered through a contract between a local school district and a community college — such as the dual-enrollment program offered through Davenport North High School and Scott Community College — or through independent enrollment in a college course as a tuition-paying student.
High schoolers account for nearly 40 percent of total enrollees and nearly a quarter of all credits.
Despite the overall decrease, there was a 2.3 percent increase for high school students enrolled in community college classes, and 183 earned their associates degree alongside their high school diploma. Davenport North graduated 35 students who had already earned their associates degree in 2017, the first year there was a class of such students.
According to the report, Pleasant Valley has the highest rate of joint enrollment in the Quad-City area, at 31.7 percent; Bettendorf follows with 22.6 percent and Davenport with 22.5 percent.
The Iowa Department of Education’s Division of Community Colleges and Workforce Preparation has compiled the condition report every year since 1998 to provide data for policymakers, governing bodies and other stakeholders.