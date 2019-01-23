Iowa’s student enrollment is growing overall, but 52 percent of districts still saw declines for the 2018-2019 school year, according to a brief from the Iowa Department of Education.
The state’s enrollment stands at 487,652, a 1,387-student increase from the 2017-2018 school year. This year is the eighth in a row where Iowa’s public school enrollment has increased, preceded by a 17-year decrease.
Of the more than 170 districts experiencing enrollment declines, six are in the state’s 10 largest districts, including Davenport, which experienced the highest enrollment decline -- 1.2 percent -- of any school in the top 10. Other large districts Des Moines, Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, Dubuque and Council Bluffs also had declines of 1 percent or less.
Bettendorf had the largest percentage increase in the area, up 2.5 percent; Pleasant Valley had a 1.8 percent increase, and North Scott's was less than 1 percent.
Louisa County had the biggest decreases in the area, with a 2.3 percent drop. With only 810 students enrolled for the 2018-2019 school year, they’re also one of the smallest districts in the state. Muscatine’s enrollment dropped by 1.4 percent, and Clinton’s by less than 1 percent.