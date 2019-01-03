A White House recommendation to scrap Obama-era guidance to correct for when students of color are disciplined in higher numbers than white students will not affect Davenport Community Schools’ state citation for “disproportionality.”
“Disproportionality” refers to the disproportionate number of minority students identified with a disability, or who are subjected to disciplinary actions including suspensions, expulsions, or the use of seclusion or restraints.
In a statement to the Quad-City Times, state spokeswoman Staci Hupp said the district was cited “based on provisions of the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA), not based on the federal guidance on student discipline.”
“IDEA is about ensuring students get the unique services they need to succeed, and it’s critically important to ensure fairness in identification, placement and discipline of students with disabilities,” Hupp said via email.
Davenport next reports to the State Board in Des Moines on Jan. 16, to present on the district’s progress in addressing its special education citations.
The Federal Commission on School Safety released its 177-page final report Dec. 18, and recommended cutting the sub-regulatory documents issued in 2014 that said schools found to be disciplining racial groups at a disproportionate rate — compared with white students — may be in violation of federal law, and could lose federal funds.
One such document, a Dear Colleague Letter, explicitly states that factors other than race, “including disability, religion and sex … are not specifically addressed in this guidance because they implicate separate statutes and sometimes different legal analyses.”
Because the Davenport citation includes disproportionate discipline for both students of color and students with disabilities, the recommendation — which only focuses on race — does not affect the citation.
“IDEA requires school districts and area education agencies to use nondiscriminatory evaluation procedures, to review data whenever there is a disproportionate number of students of color identified, placed, or disciplined, and to take steps to address disproportionality through review and revision of policies, practices and procedures,” Hupp said. “The department found that the school district did not follow requirements in addressing disproportionate identification and discipline of African American students; accordingly, we required corrective action to address those missing pieces.”