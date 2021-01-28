State officials continue to be optimistic about Davenport schools citation progress

The district has trained its upper leadership on the crisis response and violence prevention plan and it will now be given to other members of the district staff, Schneckloth said on Thursday.

“It will go to every part of our district,” he said.

On the district’s financial efforts, he said the new CFO, whom Schneckloth did not name during the meeting, is scheduled to begin Feb. 15. The candidate has experience in Iowa and is excited to work for the district.

“That’s good news,” Schneckloth said.

When the state took control, the district already did not have a permanent CFO and the job was being performed by the sitting interim CFO Lisa Crews. The education department also recommended that an interim CFO be put in place along with Schneckloth.

Schneckloth and the interim leadership reported difficulties finding someone to serve on a temporary basis for the six months of state stewardship of the school district. The leadership instead began looking for a permanent CFO.

In the meantime, the district’s interim leadership left Crews in place and she has been assisting the district with updating its approach to its finances along with the district's financial adviser, Gary Sinclair.