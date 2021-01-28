State officials continue to be optimistic about Davenport schools citation progress

The Davenport Community School District on Thursday again got an optimistic assessment from state officials on its work to address its citations.
The district is working with the Iowa Department of Education to address citations the district received from the state. Those citations concern a number of issues including providing equitable education for Black students. The effort is under the oversight of the Iowa State Board of Education.
The district’s most recent work on the citations has included professional development for its school board, according to reports to the district and state boards. There has also been work to develop a uniform crisis response and violence prevention plan, which officials have said is an early step in addressing the equity issues.
Thursday, the state board received an update on the district’s efforts in those areas and news that the district has hired a permanent CFO.
“A lot of the work that they have been doing has actually been laying the groundwork for the district to, I think structurally and as a team, implement all the things that are in their action plan,” Amy J. Williamson, chief of the education department’s bureau of school improvement, said.
The district has been working on specific corrective actions, but has also been developing what the Davenport schools need to look like in the future, how the leadership can work together and the partnerships the district needs, Williamson said.
Williamson said the district has been really focused on the crisis response and violence prevention work and has been working with state officials and the Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency.
“Their team has come together nicely,” she said.
T.J. Schneckloth, the Davenport schools superintendent, gave the primary overview of the district’s recent work.
Schneckloth, already a district employee, was hired Monday by the district’s board, but has been serving as the superintendent on an interim basis since October when the state board appointed him. The appointment was based on a recommendation of the education department. The department argued the district was not making enough progress on an action plan designed to bring it into compliance on the citation issues.
The district has trained its upper leadership on the crisis response and violence prevention plan and it will now be given to other members of the district staff, Schneckloth said on Thursday.
“It will go to every part of our district,” he said.
On the district’s financial efforts, he said the new CFO, whom Schneckloth did not name during the meeting, is scheduled to begin Feb. 15. The candidate has experience in Iowa and is excited to work for the district.
“That’s good news,” Schneckloth said.
When the state took control, the district already did not have a permanent CFO and the job was being performed by the sitting interim CFO Lisa Crews. The education department also recommended that an interim CFO be put in place along with Schneckloth.
Schneckloth and the interim leadership reported difficulties finding someone to serve on a temporary basis for the six months of state stewardship of the school district. The leadership instead began looking for a permanent CFO.
In the meantime, the district’s interim leadership left Crews in place and she has been assisting the district with updating its approach to its finances along with the district's financial adviser, Gary Sinclair.
Another step the district has taken is establishing a line item budget, Schneckloth said. During that process, the leadership realized it needed to make adjustments and froze discretionary spending and hiring. It also offered an early retirement program.
The district also created a finance committee for the school board to regularly observe finances and make reports to the rest of the board.
Other developments for the school board include working with the Iowa Association of School Boards.
One of the more effective steps has been inviting the IASB to observe meetings as they occur, Schneckloth said. During those sessions, the IASB representatives will coach the board on questions it should be asking and other steps it should be taking.
The board is also getting training during its committee of the whole meetings, which it then puts into practice at the following regular meetings, he said.
Also representing the district at Thursday’s meeting were Daniel Gosa, the school board president; Linda Hayes, the school board’s vice president; and Bill Decker, chief administrator at Mississippi Bend, who has been working with the district.
The Davenport district was in a bad spot, but is doing a lot better, Gosa told the state board.
“I feel we’re moving in the right direction with earning the trust back of the state board as well as our community because that’s a huge thing,” he said. “But there’s still a lot of work to do.”
When the state appointed Schneckloth, it did not fire Davenport’s contracted superintendent, Robert Kobylski. He continued with the Davenport schools but was working off site under the direction of the interim leadership until his retirement in December.