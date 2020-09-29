State provides more details on temporary leadership at Davenport school district

The difference will be the dynamic it will have with the state-selected superintendent. That person will make reports to the local board, but the district elected officials will not be able to tell the interim superintendent that they do not like a direction the superintendent is taking to accomplish the benchmarks required by the state.

“That person is going to report to the state board about getting those corrective actions done,” Williamson said.

A goal is having all of the stakeholders heading in the same direction once the plan is in place — both boards pleased with what the interim superintendent is doing to carry out the action plan.

“If there is a difference of opinion there, the state board and the directives that they are giving are going to win out,” Williamson said.

The state wants to avoid such differences by being as transparent as possible about what needs to happen so that everyone involved understands the steps and why and when they are happening.

The costs the district will be expected to cover include both the employment costs of the interim leadership, and implementation costs for the action plan.

Williamson could not give a total estimate of what those costs might be, but said the employment costs for the interim leadership would be estimated based on the salaries of the sitting superintendent (about $218,000) and CFO (about $142,000) and depend on how long the interim officials were in place.

