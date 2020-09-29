State provides more details on temporary leadership at Davenport school district

The state-selected temporary leadership for the Davenport Community School District could be in place as soon as next week.
The Iowa Board of Education voted Friday to temporarily appoint a new superintendent and chief financial officer to the district at the district’s expense. The district’s Superintendent Robert Kobylski and the CFO were not fired by the state board, a power that rests with the district’s own elected officials.
Friday’s decision was the first time the step has been taken. It was based on an Iowa Department of Education recommendation that argued the district is failing to meet objectives in an action plan designed to help it correct compliance issues in a number of areas, including equitable education for Black students.
Among the concerns listed during Friday’s state board meeting was the district’s recently submitted status reports on the action plan had no data or adequate evidence of its progress in various areas, and state officials deemed it insufficient.
The replacements the department will recommend have not been chosen yet, but state officials are trying to find local candidates, Amy J. Williamson, of the education department’s bureau of school improvement, said Tuesday morning.
“We have a number of folks to consider and choose from,” she said.
The goal is to have the transition plan ready by the end of the week, and the interim superintendent and CFO in place as soon as next week, she said.
When the arrangement will end is a decision for the state board of education, she said.
The plan is expected to include a set length time before progress of the new arrangement will be assessed, and that assessment is expected to include how much of the action plan has been accomplished.
On Tuesday, Williamson also spoke about some of the challenges of the unprecedented move.
There are a lot of unknowns about how it will play out, she said. The single driver for the action is wanting what is best for Davenport’s students.
“We are going to make every effort to be transparent about this process, she said.
The plan will include contributions from the state, the school district and Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency, Williamson said. The state is developing guidance for the process that it plans to share with both the district and Mississippi Bend.
“This is definitely uncharted territory, and so we think the best way to go about it is to be collaborative,” Williamson said.
In Iowa code, AEAs do have a supervisory role for the districts that they serve and can provide leadership and management services, she said. The state will be working with Mississippi Bend on how much oversight it will have.
When the state releases the details of the transition, the school district will have an opportunity to provide input about what will and won’t work from its perspective, she said.
“I know they are being told that they have to do this, but even within those bounds there are ways to make it more collaborative,” Williamson said.
District operations will continue as they are until the interims are in place, she said. Once the interim leadership takes charge, it will determine the authority Kobylski and the district’s existing CFO will have.
The role of the local board is vital to the day-to-day running of a district and Davenport’s will still perform those functions, such as approving bills, Williamson said.
The difference will be the dynamic it will have with the state-selected superintendent. That person will make reports to the local board, but the district elected officials will not be able to tell the interim superintendent that they do not like a direction the superintendent is taking to accomplish the benchmarks required by the state.
“That person is going to report to the state board about getting those corrective actions done,” Williamson said.
A goal is having all of the stakeholders heading in the same direction once the plan is in place — both boards pleased with what the interim superintendent is doing to carry out the action plan.
“If there is a difference of opinion there, the state board and the directives that they are giving are going to win out,” Williamson said.
The state wants to avoid such differences by being as transparent as possible about what needs to happen so that everyone involved understands the steps and why and when they are happening.
The costs the district will be expected to cover include both the employment costs of the interim leadership, and implementation costs for the action plan.
Williamson could not give a total estimate of what those costs might be, but said the employment costs for the interim leadership would be estimated based on the salaries of the sitting superintendent (about $218,000) and CFO (about $142,000) and depend on how long the interim officials were in place.
Davenport Community School District Superintendent Robert Kobylski issued a statement to the district community on the district's website about Iowa education officials planned placement of an interim superintendent and CFO in the district.
The statement:
Davenport Families,
You have likely read some news from the State Board of Education meeting that occurred at the end of last week. On Friday afternoon, the State Board of Education voted to provide temporary oversight of the Davenport Community School District by appointing an interim (temporary) Superintendent and Chief Financial Officer.
We are still waiting on details on what this fully means, when it will be implemented, and how long this temporary supportive action will be enacted.
I want you to know that I am still your Superintendent and I am in the office, always ready to work for the betterment of our students and schools. We have made great progress over the past year as a District, and that work will continue.
Our goal remains the same: to ensure the best possible education for our students in a safe and caring environment. Please know that all DCSD teachers, staff and administrators are working hard, and are dedicated to making that goal happen each and every day for our students.
I will be sharing more information with you all as I receive it.
Have a great week, and be well.
– Dr. Kobylski
