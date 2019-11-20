State school board to make emergency rule changes in response to isolation room report

SPRINGFIELD — The state’s board of education announced emergency rule changes Wednesday in response to a news story which detailed an overuse of “isolation rooms” in several Illinois public school districts, including those serving students with special education needs.

That news investigation, published by the Chicago Tribune and ProPublica Tuesday, analyzed thousands of pages of records from Illinois schools which showed “every school day, workers isolate children for reasons that violate the law.”

There were more than 20,000 documented incidents of isolation used in the state from the start of the 2017-2018 school year through December 2018, according to the report, which also relied on more than 120 interviews to detail the harrowing experiences of the children involved.

“The students, most of them with disabilities, scratch the windows or tear at the padded walls. They throw their bodies against locked doors. They wet their pants. Some children spend hours inside these rooms, missing class time. Through it all, adults stay outside the door, writing down what happens,” according to the report.

In Illinois, it is legal to isolate students if they pose a safety threat to themselves or others, the report found, but the practice is used far more than in such situations.