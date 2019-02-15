Representatives from the state department of education will return to Davenport Community Schools on March 5 and March 7-8 to complete the district’s Phase II audit, spokeswoman Dawn Saul said in an email to The Quad-City Times.
Originally, up to 20 state workers were slated to visit Jan. 29 through Feb. 1 to go through documents, conduct interviews and work with district leadership to study general and special education, treatment of minorities and district finances. It was then rescheduled for Feb. 4 through Feb. 6 because of inclement weather; the fourth day was “unscheduled … for interviews, if needed,” according to state spokeswoman Staci Hupp.
In an email, Hupp said March 5 will be to “wrap up interviews,” and that March 7-8 are “unrelated to compliance.”
“We will work with the district’s leadership team on building an action plan,” she said.
Like most area schools, Davenport had a snow day Feb. 7, which prevented the state from completing the interview portion of the audit.
It is unclear if the entire original team from the state will return or if it will be a different group.
Davenport's audit, with between 17 and 20 team members over three days and an unconfirmed number of team members on a fourth, is a much larger scale than previous state audits due to the district’s size; Amy Williamson, chief of the state bureau of school improvement and head of the audit team, previously said in an interview with the Quad-City Times that previous Phase II teams had five or six members and lasted for 2 ½ or three days.
With more than 15,000 students according to the 2017 certified enrollment count, the district is by far the largest in the state to ever move to Phase II, Hupp said in a November interview. Historically, Phase II has been for small, rural districts facing severe financial limitations.
The state school board determined a second, more in-depth on-site visit to Davenport was necessary at its Nov. 14 meeting. Before that, the state visited the district in early 2017 to address areas of noncompliance in special education, disproportionality and spending more than $13 million in authorized funds over several years.
Williamson’s team will craft a report to be presented to the state board of education at the May, and the state board will make a recommendation for Davenport’s accreditation based on the findings.