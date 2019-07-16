When Julie Murphy taught at Central DeWitt High School, she always reserved the first five minutes of class for mindfulness exercises. Over lunch, she’d meditate with other teachers, or play yoga videos over the projector.
For the past two summers, she’s been working through Challenge to Change, a yoga studio out of Dubuque, to help other educators incorporate those same strategies in their own classrooms
“Every educator will tell you that if a student comes into their classroom unregulated — whether they’re upset about something, or they had a traumatic experience — if they walk in unregulated, they’re not going to learn everything,” she said. “You’re just going to be dealing with behavior, and not material.”
The second session of mindfulness training hosted at the Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency wrapped up Tuesday. Sixteen educators from 11 districts and private schools — including Davenport, Pleasant Valley, Lourdes Catholic School, Central DeWitt and Muscatine — spent two days learning and practicing mindfulness games. In June, the 16 participants learned yoga for teachers.
Brianne Magill teaches art in Central DeWitt to fourth through sixth graders. She met Murphy through yoga class, which prompted her to sign up for both training sessions this summer.
“As I’ve learned about what yoga and mindfulness can do for me, I’ve had a lot of positive experiences,” she said. “If it helps me, what can it do for my students?”
Challenge to Change is working in almost 30 schools around Iowa, Murphy said, adding that almost all of the employees going into schools are former teachers who know the pain of “one more thing” being put on their back.
“Our mission is not to radically change the world, but it’s to change the world for kids and to change the world for teachers,” she said. “Today, kids have more pressure on them than ever before, and I think the same is true for educators. It’s so important to take care of the people teaching our youth, so we teach a lot of self-care.”
Most of the activities were designed to be easily modified for any age group, whether that’s preschool teacher Erica Schmidt looking to incorporate breathing exercises for very young kids, or Muscatine Vice Principal Andrew Werling looking to help create a pilot program for at-risk high schoolers.
Whatever strategies these teachers employ, the intention is to be proactive rather than reactive. If it takes 15 minutes of a 40-minute long class to calm the class, Magill asked, why not instead spend five intentional minutes to speed up the process of calming a class down?
“Mindfulness is not just an hour-long process,” she said.