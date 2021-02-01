Steven Bahls reflects on what he's learned and what's coming for Augustana College

Augustana College President Steven Bahls has announced his intention to retire in the summer of 2022.

Recently he sat down with a reporter and talked about what is next for the school and other topics. He also had some advice for the next president.

What are the most important goals you have for your remaining time at Augustana?

I have a number of goals for that time period.

One goal is to continue to live responsibly with COVID. We’re not out of this yet. We see some light at the end of the tunnel with the vaccination but we want to keep Augustana open to live classes. To do that, our students are going to have to mask up, maintain their social distance and try to stay in small groups. So that is the first goal: to keep school open through commencement notwithstanding COVID.

The second goal at Augustana is to leave Augustana in a strong financial condition for the new president. Make sure that we have two strong entering classes coming in. We’re really delighted so far with the class that we are expecting in the fall. We have one of the largest numbers of deposits ever at this point in our history. So to keep Augustana College financially strong would be the second goal.