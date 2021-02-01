Steven Bahls reflects on what he's learned and what's coming for Augustana College

Augustana College President Steven Bahls has announced his intention to retire in the summer of 2022.
Recently he sat down with a reporter and talked about what is next for the school and other topics. He also had some advice for the next president.
What are the most important goals you have for your remaining time at Augustana?
I have a number of goals for that time period.
One goal is to continue to live responsibly with COVID. We’re not out of this yet. We see some light at the end of the tunnel with the vaccination but we want to keep Augustana open to live classes. To do that, our students are going to have to mask up, maintain their social distance and try to stay in small groups. So that is the first goal: to keep school open through commencement notwithstanding COVID.
The second goal at Augustana is to leave Augustana in a strong financial condition for the new president. Make sure that we have two strong entering classes coming in. We’re really delighted so far with the class that we are expecting in the fall. We have one of the largest numbers of deposits ever at this point in our history. So to keep Augustana College financially strong would be the second goal.
The third goal is to continue our new program development. Augustana College faculty have voted to offer an engineering program and we’re really excited about that: to be able to train engineers with critical thinking skills, good communication skills. So I’d like that program to be up and running by the time I leave Augustana College.
And then, of course, I will encourage all in the Augustana community as a fourth goal to work with the presidential search committee and to think about what they need in the next president -- need and want in the next president of Augustana College.
What challenges will the new president and Augustana be facing?
These are challenging times for colleges and universities particularly in Illinois because record numbers of high school students are leaving the state of Illinois to go to college elsewhere. So that will be a challenge for the new president.
Now, we think at Augustana that the new president will be able to overcome that challenge because Augustana maintains a very robust admissions program, and we’ve been able to fill our classes.
But it will be a challenge -- we call that the demographic cliff and the demographic cliff in Illinois happens in about four or five years when the number of high school students, high school seniors, decreases by 10 to 15 percent.
And that happens because during the great recession families had fewer children and, as a result, 18 years later we’re going to have fewer high school freshmen, so it’s a significant problem in Illinois with some demographic changes. So that certainly will be a challenge.
Another challenge will be to keep Augustana relevant in a society that is much more diverse, so I’m very proud of the increasing diversity that we’ve experienced at Augustana but it’s a continuing journey. Our workforce needs to become more diverse. We need to continue to diversify our offerings. So that will be a challenge for the new president.
I think the new president will be walking into a school that is financially sound with an outstanding faculty, with an outstanding set of vice presidents, an outstanding board of trustees. So I have confidence that the new president will be able to meet those challenges.
What has this job taught you?
This job has taught me how to listen and this job has taught me about ambiguity.
So when one becomes a college president, one usually thinks, “Oh Gosh! They appointed me. I have all the answers.”
And what I have found is that I don’t have all the answers.
So I’ve listened to students about their passion for diversity, equity and inclusion and I’ve learned a lot.
I’ve listened to our students about their passion for the environment and I’ve learned a lot there.
I’ve listened to hopes and dreams of students that they’ll be able to take the wonderful critical thinking skills that they gain at a liberal arts college and use those skills within the profession.
So I’ve become a much better listener at Augustana College.
Likewise, I’ve learned to deal with ambiguity.
You know, I’m a lawyer by my training and lawyers like to have command of the facts and command of all of the responses.
But when the COVID crisis hit, I had command of very little. Our greatest strength at Augustana-- live classes -- turned into our biggest liability overnight. We couldn’t have live classes. It was uncertain whether we could open in the fall.
So I learned to deal with that ambiguity and ask how Augustana could be strong with its traditional live classes, with the hybrid classes that we’re seeing right now and, for a time period, with only remote classes.
I just learned to deal with an uncertain future and learned that when there is an uncertain future, there are a lot of people around to help. Faculty members roll up their sleeves. Board members roll up their sleeves.
And, when you’re faced with uncertainty, listen to others; solicit ideas; and then sit down and see if the best ideas will rise to the top.