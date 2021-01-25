Steven Bahls to retire as president of Augustana College

Augustana College President Steven Bahls has announced he will retire effective July 1, 2022, according to a news release from the college. He has served as the president for 19 years.
Bahls had intended to retire in July 2021, but postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
An event is being held this afternoon at the campus, and this story will be updated.
Anthony Watt
