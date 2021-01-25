 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Steven Bahls to retire as president of Augustana College
breaking topical top story

Steven Bahls to retire as president of Augustana College

{{featured_button_text}}
Augustana College Commencement

Augustana College President Steven Bahls gives the graduating students a round of applause during the one hundred fifty-ninth annual Commencement in Moline.

 GARY KRAMBECK /

Augustana College President Steven Bahls has announced he will retire effective July 1, 2022, according to a news release from the college. He has served as the president for 19 years.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Bahls had intended to retire in July 2021, but postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

An event is being held this afternoon at the campus, and this story will be updated.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Davenport Community School District's COVID 19 update

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News