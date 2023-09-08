Two student-related incidents at Davenport West High School were curtailed by staff and safety officials throughout the week.

On Friday, guests from the Davenport Police Department visited the school to present for West's criminal justice classes.

In an email to parents Friday afternoon, Principal Cory Williams said an unrelated single-student incident took place during the time officers were in the building. Officers then remained to de-escalate the situation, and the student left with his family.

On Tuesday, West officials called an ambulance due to an, "isolated incident" between two students which resulted in pepper spray being discharged, according to a statement by the district.

"Parents have been notified of the incident. The parents of the students directly involved were notified and the situations were handled through the appropriate channels," the statement said. "As always, our goal is to provide a safe and welcoming environment for educational and social experiences for our students and to help grow excellence within the district."

While the pepper spray was primarily contained to the main office area, Williams wrote in an email responding to the incident, some students and staff may have been indirectly impacted.

Neither instance reported any major injuries.