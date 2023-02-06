Editor’s note: This profile is the sixth in an eight-part series featuring Quad-City area college students’ experiences during the fall 2022 semester.

Raymond Herd School: Augustana College Hometown: Orion Class: Senior Major(s): History and Business Favorite "new release" from fall 2022: "The Menu" on HBO

Augustana senior wrestler Raymond Herd experienced off-campus living for the first time during his fall 2022 semester.

“Living in a house that my roommates and I are responsible for, it’s pretty exciting,” he said. “It’s also a little scary.”

Augustana’s new wrestling facility was another bonus from the fall semester. On academics, Herd said that finishing his long-awaited Senior Inquiry project was especially rewarding.

“That ended up being, like, a 20-to-25-page paper of, like, my own original research,” he said, adding that his research topic was how wrestling influenced U.S. relations with Iran. “So, learning how to time-manage all the research, writing and all the revisions was a big thing for me, personally and academically.”

And as a student-athlete, time management makes all the difference.

“I try to find any time I can between classes to sit down and get work done so that when I get home after practice, I don’t have to do it and can kind of unwind,” he said. “Just trying to make the most out of the little free time that I do have. If you’re productive (during the day) for like 45 minutes, you’re going to get a lot more done, rather than working on it at night when you just don’t want to do it.”

Though Herd said he’s “blessed” to have a mother willing to finance most of his college tuition, he also works off-season to pay for his housing and any remaining debt.

“I’m very fortunate to learn skills that I’ll need later in life but still kind of have a safety net,” he said.

A nod to his previously mentioned project, Herd said, the recent Iranian protests were the most significant fall 2022 cultural and political event.

“It’s crazy to see how cultures are so different across the world,” he said. “You sit here and you think how in America, we have a lot of things and freedoms that some take for granted. That’s one of the main things I picked up on.”

On the topic of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), Herd thinks colleges sometimes mishandle DEI advocacy, awareness and even training.

“It’s important to talk about and discuss these issues, but I just don’t think they’re being implemented in the right ways,” he said, using examples of students being fined or having their registration on hold for missing DEI-survey deadlines.

Especially as a history major, Herd doesn’t think political pressures should stifle certain curricula. For example, some lawmakers nationwide seek to ban Nikole Hannah-Jones’ “The 1619 Project” — something he said he “really enjoyed” learning about.

“I feel like in higher education, we get the opportunity to look at — at least history — through a different lens,” he said. “We’re not just looking at these big figures that everyone already focuses on. We focus more on the common people and what it was like to live in that time — and the different things I feel don’t get talked about as much.”

Herd named homecoming as his favorite on-campus event from the fall. He particularly enjoyed President Dr. Andrea Talentino’s inauguration, noting she’s the first woman to hold the position — and is ninth president in Augustana history.

“It was honestly really cool to be a part of that and just get to witness something that doesn’t happen all the time,” Herd said. “I think the school did a really good job of promoting it (homecoming).”

Looking at higher education overall, Herd often feels a disconnect between the student body and administration, something he wishes would change. Before transferring to Augustana, he attended Cornell College in Mount Vernon, Iowa.

“I’ve had some problems with registrars. Even transferring in, I had to come physically here to figure it all out because I would email people and wouldn’t hear back,” Herd said. “People are always complaining about the registrar and different offices. Whether there’s just a disconnect or there are protocols faculty have to go through, I think it definitely needs to change.”

Herd said the importance of building connections with others had been a key life lesson in college. Navigating college during COVID-19 gave rise to other lessons.

“People, in general, are a lot stronger and a lot more resilient than we think we are,” he said. “The confidence there is really huge. It (COVID) sucked, but we were able to get through, manage and now we have these experiences and were able to grow.”

While some hold the stereotype of modern college students being lazy or entitled, others may dub those with a college degree as pretentious, but Herd disagrees with both.

“We don’t think that way,” he said. “We understand the value of an honest day’s work. Just because we go to college, it’s not like we’re not working and are just going out and partying every day. We actually have stuff to do and responsibilities to take care of.”

He isn’t sure of his future endeavors yet, but Herd has considered taking a fifth year for wrestling.