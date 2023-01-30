Student View: Black Hawk student looks forward to launching her career

Editor’s note: This profile is the fourth in an eight-part series featuring Quad-City area college students’ perspectives on the fall 2022 semester.

Ella Scrutchfield School: Black Hawk College Hometown: Moline, IL Class: Third year Program: Surgical Technology Adjective to describe the fall 2022 semester: "Exciting" Favorite fall 2022 trend: The Stanley Tumbler Cup/Mugs

Ella Scrutchfield’s fall 2022 semester at Black Hawk College was all about clinicals.

But that’s the life of a 20-year-old in her third year of a surgical technology program.

“I think my biggest takeaway from that (hands-on class load) was just being able to experience the actual career in a hospital setting, not just the lecture part of it,” she said. “So it was encouraging to know that I actually enjoy it, and it’s something I love doing.”

Scrutchfield said she’d had a “pretty great” experience at Black Hawk overall but hadn’t had the time for extra-curriculars because of the surgical technology demands. Her regular classes ran from about 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., followed by work. Tuesdays and Wednesdays were her clinical days, from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. — often also followed by work.

“I haven’t really been too involved because of my demanding class load and clinicals schedule,” she said. “But my first year, when I was in just my general classes and (prerequisites), there were a ton of clubs that I later heard about but wasn’t actually aware of until after the fact.”

If she could change one thing about Black Hawk, Scrutchfield said, it would be a better flow of information out about student clubs and other activities.

“We did have a career fair come to our Health Science Center,” she added. “That was really interesting and fun because we got to hear from different hospitals about job opportunities, kind of see what’s out there and make some connections. So that was one (campus event) that stood out to me.”

Aside from the academic programming, earning the Presidential Scholarship was “definitely” part of the reason Scrutchfield chose Black Hawk. The award covered her first two years of tuition, and she is paying for this year with help from her parents.

As a future health care professional, Scrutchfield said the significance of the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade was the most impactful event during her fall 2022 studies.

Reflecting on her college experience overall, she thinks there are several misconceptions about Generation Z as college students today — chiefly the use of social media and technology.

“Some think we’re maybe addicted to it, in a way,” Scrutchfield said. “I guess it could be true, but I think all of it is more beneficial than not. A lot of my class stuff comes from technology, and that’s basically all I use for school. I think there’s just a misconception of us (Gen Z) only using it for fun and social media, rather than school and productive things.”

She also feels some members of older generations, including some academic instructors, don’t realize how much is piled on many college students’ plates.

“There’s a lot more things we have going on, rather than just school. I’m heavily involved at work and in my church,” Scrutchfield said. “I have things multiple nights a week that I have to balance with my school schedule, so I think just realizing that, while school is one of my No. 1 priorities, there definitely is a balance.”

The event Scrutchfield is most looking forward to as she continues through the 2023 semester? Graduating in May.

“... And hopefully getting hired and starting a job,” she said. “I think that’s probably the most exciting thing, just finishing school and starting a career.”

As she looks to a strong finish with her academics, Scrutchfield may be starting her career strong, too. She already has a couple of interviews lined up.

