Editor's note: These are the final profiles in an eight-part series featuring Quad-City area college students' perspectives on the fall 2022 semester.

Alexandra Nasharr School: Western Illinois University - Quad-Cities Grade: First-year Master's student Program: Museum Studies Bachelor's Degree: Fine Arts Hometown: Hinsdale, Ill

Victor Cardoza School: Black Hawk College Grade: Freshman Major: Music Education Hometown: San Antonio, Tx Favorite fall 2022 "new release": "Wednesday" on Netflix

First-year graduate student Alexandra Nasharr and Victor Cardoza, who took a non-traditional path, both are eager to keep going.

Nasharr, who is pursuing her Master's in Museum Studies, said her fall 2022 semester at Western Illinois University's Quad-Cities campus broadened her horizons.

"The student body is from different backgrounds; some of them are anthropology students, some are coming in with art history, some are interested in historic houses," she said. "So it's kind of showing us every type of 'museum,' which in turn has informed my possible future."

A trip to the University of Iowa's Stanley Museum of Art and Museum of Natural History was Nasharr's favorite fall semester experience, alongside her "Intro to Museums Education" class — something that also put her future into focus.

"It was interesting because I never thought I'd want to focus on education in the museum. I was always more geared toward the collections," she said. "But having that intro course and writing an education plan for a museum was actually very engaging for me. I had trouble at first, but in the end, I loved the finished product and was really proud of it."

Cardoza, 26, attended Muscatine Community College before Black Hawk College and was paying tuition out of pocket, eventually causing him to take a break from college. Upon his return — now equipped with an Illinois Music Achievement Award scholarship — he was excited and appreciative of BHC offering more financial and academic resources.

"Black Hawk is really lenient in those areas and are willing to work with every student, just as long as you explain your situation," the Music Education student said, later adding that his relationship with professors were instrumental to his first-semester success.

"I noticed that, like, every professor wanted to know if the students in those courses were doing OK," Cardoza said. "Even if you didn't have questions about school, you could come to your professors to just talk and ease your mind about certain things, and you feel you'd be able to perform to the best of your ability in that class."

Nasharr, who obtained her undergraduate degree in 2012 from the Art Institute of Chicago, said she was drawn to the Quad-Cities because of amenities like the Figge and Putnam museums, Quad City Botanical Center and German-American Heritage Center & Museum.

"I worked in an art gallery for a long time, but my museum experience was really only with the Art Institute," she said. "Since working the gallery doesn't really have a lot of area for growth, I decided I would go back and finish my master's for museum studies and start to work in that area."

Aside from adjusting to virtual or hybrid learning, Nasharr said another big difference at WIU, compared to her undergraduate studies, was student involvement. Case in point: She's the graduate student government representative and a member of the graduate experience and museum studies (GEMS) club on campus.

"At the Art Institute, it was more private study," Nasharr said. "Whereas here, you're kind of working with a team … because there are different departments, but you're not just working as a single entity."

Cardoza also had his share of student involvement at BHC.

"I didn't find any trouble getting a hold of resources or joining clubs and organizations I was interested in," he said. "As a matter of fact, I'm one of the founders that created our music club this past semester … so even if there's not an organization you feel would help a certain group or community in the school, you can petition to get one started, so it's not a dead end."

Reflecting on his non-traditional college experience, Cardoza said he'd like to change higher education into a less stressful environment — for students and professors.

"... So maybe delegating some of the responsibilities professors have more efficiently to where they feel they don't need to rush through things or throw a whole study plan at students," he said. "I felt this (fall) semester all of my professors were stressing over the curriculum they had to follow."

Mental health awareness is an area within higher education that Nasharr said has improved since her undergraduate time, though she feels there's always room to grow.

"I think it's changed for the better, but I think there's still some areas where students have to be a little bit more aware of how to better, you know, their personal well-being," she said. "I think teachers have to be also aware that sometimes, there's multiple things going on, so a student might need a day or two to turn something in, as long as they're honest about it."

Shifting into the art world, Nasharr said she's seen an increase in museums incorporating Native American art and history, alongside other social-justice movements, such as Black Lives Matter.

"Recognizing the Native American side of history, I think sometimes doesn't get the amount of attention that it should, especially in Iowa, with having the different tribes here," she said. "Museums are trying to incorporate that in their curriculum, and the way they acknowledge certain things or certain nations, so that's really interesting."

Nasharr said she felt welcomed by the WIU-QC student body, despite being a non-typical 33-year-old student.

"They really didn't discriminate; they weren't 'ageist' in that sense," she said, adding her professors were welcoming as well. "They've (professors) been really inclusive in terms of being accessible and getting to know us."

Cardoza feels there's a misconception surrounding the difficulty of higher education. To him, effort and engagement are key.

"Going into Black Hawk, I thought maybe I had lost a bit of my edge," he said. "That's not the case at all; I overachieved. You just have to put in maybe 50% of yourself, and the other 50 honestly comes from your professors motivating you to keep coming to class and talk to them or ask questions. Just make that first step. You'll know when you're there, whether you can handle it or not."

