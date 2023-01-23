Student View: Quad-City college student says classes helping her grow

Gonzales, a political science and communications studies major, enjoyed learning more about rhetoric this fall.
"I think it's so important because of the media we see," she said. "When people post on Facebook, I think it's interesting because I know a lot of people learn from there. It's even better to know the contradiction between false narratives or why people even post certain stuff."
Learning how to better engage in political conversation, often with those she may disagree with, has been another key learning point for Gonzales.
"In any political talk, I used to get so mad and would argue … it would go nowhere," she said. "But now I'm learning to be like, 'OK, this is what they think. Do I think they're correct? No. But they probably have a reason for believing.'"
The ongoing Russia-Ukraine War was the most impactful event during the fall semester, Gonzales said.
"One of my teachers was actually impacted, with family in Ukraine," she said. "I wish we would've talked more about it in my classes."
Reflecting on the political landscape around education, Gonzales said any policies targeting "students and the way they live is horrible." She also thinks diverse historical knowledge is important, noting a project she was involved with, regarding the poor treatment of Lakota women.
"Growing up, I learned about Christopher Columbus and how he was great; teachers would give us hats and we'd paint them and dress up as Native Americans. Looking back now, I'm like, 'That's awful. Why was that OK?' " Gonzales said. "In my political science classes, we've talked about how a lot of the 'history makers' are the majority, so learning from sources who are actually Native American, Hispanic or Black is so important."
She participates in Augustana's TRIO program, which offers support services for first-generation students and students with disabilities.
"Having a club to sponsor me, give scholarships and also offer scholarship boot camps is so necessary," she said, adding that her parents immigrated from Mexico.
Regarding fall 2022 fashion trends, flared leggings was one Gonzales noticed on campus — and joined.
"My mom says they're ugly, but I love them. I wear flared leggings so much, and I think they're so cute," she said.
Gonzales also owns another fall 2022 trend item: moccasin slippers, which she said are "so comfy."
In addition to her federal Pell Grant and FAFSA having "worked out really well," Gonzales works as a pharmacy technician to help pay for college.
"Luckily for me, I got a lot of scholarships from Augustana and was able to get it down to a reasonable price for me and my family," she said. "A lot of older people in my family always talk about how college isn't necessary or how it's a waste of time, but in the sense that you just go there to party and have fun."
But to Gonzales, that hasn't been the case.
"The classes are so amazing," she said. "I can't say this enough: The classes I took last semester opened my eyes to everything. I had so many opportunities and so did everyone else."
For example, her English class visited the American Writers Museum in Chicago, something Gonzales said she wouldn't have otherwise done.
"So it's not all about partying and fun, even though you can have that," she said. "I know I want to be a lawyer after I graduate, and I think these classes are necessary for me and are helping me grow."
If Gonzales could change one thing in higher education, she'd increase student wages. She also wishes mental health was discussed more among faculty and her peers, highlighting how students often forgo adequate sleep because of heavy workloads or stress.
"Understanding that college students may not have the best mental health, or aren't taking time for themselves, is important," she said. "I think our professors are getting into it, but some adults in my life don't understand. They think it's just school, not college, and believe it's not that hard — but it is. It's also really beneficial."
Though sometimes difficult, Gonzales said her college education isn't something she'd ever take for granted.
"My parents blessed me with being able to go to college," she said. "So I'm really happy about that."
The Bettendorf school board approved? holding a $69.25 million general obligation (GO) bond election on Tuesday, March 7 to help fund middle and high school facility upgrades—the bond referendum would add up to $2.70 to homeowners' property tax rates if passed by district voters.
The Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) is preparing 10,805 future teachers in high schools across the state through their Education Career Pathway Grant initiative, which aims to increase diversity in the state's teacher workforce by exposing students of all backgrounds to teaching experience.
Western Illinois University's bachelor of science degree in cybersecurity has earned the "National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense" (NCAE-CD) designation, landing the school formal U.S. government recognition for its robust efforts and programming in cybersecurity.
St. Ambrose University will host an in-person open house from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20 for students interested in pursuing a graduate degree. Attendees are invited to tour facilities and meet with faculty and staff to learn more about SAU's graduate offerings—which include a range of accredited degrees alongside flexible and online programs.