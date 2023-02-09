Editor's note: This profile is the seventh in an eight-part series, featuring Quad-City area college students' perspectives on the fall 2022 semester.

For Yasmin Toto, 22, the fall 2022 semester at St. Ambrose University was "eye-opening," largely because she switched majors late and took on a fifth year.

"At the end of the sophomore year, I changed my major from neuroscience and psychology to what I'm doing now, so it's just completely different," Toto said.

But the switch to political since also was rewarding, she said. The fall semester gave her some clarity about the discipline.

"I've kind of learned which parts I like and don't like about poli-sci," she said. "I had one professor who was really big on the philosophy side of it, and I didn't enjoy that part, but another who was real big on the international side, and that's what I like."

The reversal of the Roe v. Wade abortion decision was the most impactful political event from the fall, she said.

"People think it's just abortion, but there's more to it. It's complicated, and it's not just black and white," she said.

Efforts by lawmakers to ban or limit certain classroom content — namely race or diversity-related instruction — was another ongoing political topic Toto felt strongly about.

"In my opinion, those kinds of courses were already not required and hard for students to get a hold of," she said. "So the fact that they're (politicians) trying to get rid of them, it's irritating and annoying, because these are the courses that are needed.

"I feel like that's what will make people more open-minded and understanding of each other."

St. Ambrose began requiring a diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) course in order to graduate last year, she said.

"You're not going to go to school with the exact same people every single year," Toto said. "So you have to learn how to be comfortable with others, and those classes will help you."

On that topic, hiring more diverse faculty was one area Toto feels higher education institutions could improve upon. She also thinks access to administration or other non-instructing faculty could be better facilitated.

"I feel like it's just really hard for students to get a hold of people with higher positions, say if I'm having financial problems or whatever," she said. "So, if we had better access to people in those offices, then I feel like students would be more comfortable."

On SAU's campus, Toto said, some housing could use upgrades, and she would like to see a more inclusive student body.

"I just feel like everybody has their own little cliques," she said. "So it's hard to get to know new people."

Outside of her studies, Toto works at the Celebrity Style beauty supply store to help finance her education.

"I used to work on-campus, but it wasn't enough," she said. "I get different scholarships for diversity and Pell Grants. I had the academic scholarship the school offered me and random scholarships here and there. My parents also had to take out a loan."

Toto was also involved with student government, Black Student Union, Model United Nations, the student philanthropy council and college Democrats organizations until her final year.

"But coming in for a fifth year, I just didn't feel like being in everything again," she said, later adding that staying an extra year was the biggest hurdle she had to overcome throughout her undergraduate studies.

"I had a goal for myself to be done, but it obviously wasn't met. So I had to learn how to just accept that and not beat myself up about it," she said. "Even though I might look like a failure or whatever in some people's eyes, it's OK. Everybody gets done at their own pace."

Toto condemns those who may look down on current college students for taking non-traditional routes, using gap years as an example.

"School is so much more expensive for us now. Sometimes people do need to take a break, then re-start, to make sure they're OK financially and mentally, because school is hard," she said. "Things are always changing, and I just feel like older generations don't always understand that."

As she nears graduation, these sentiments circle back to what she considers her biggest personal takeaway from college: "Everything happens for a reason. Don't beat yourself up."

Photos: St. Ambrose University silent "March to Remember" kicks off school's Civil Rights Week