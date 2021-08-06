'Students have risen to a challenge that really confronts all of us': Wartburg college students promote vaccine education in their hometowns

As vaccination rates slow, students at Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa, have been spending their summer running initiatives to get their hometowns vaccinated.

Nine Wartburg students have been working under professor Caryn Riswold to come up with ways to increase vaccine education and rates in each of their hometowns, as part of a national initiative created by Chicago-based non-profit Interfaith Youth Core.

One of those students is Conner Ambrosy, a rising junior at Wartburg from Long Grove.

“We know that people listen to people that they trust,” said Riswold on why the hometown component of the project is so important. “(The initiative) really was designed to empower the Wartburg students to do work within their own communities.”

The program centers around students coming up with their own ideas; each student has to come up with and execute their own initiative that they think will help get their community vaccinated.

Ambrosy wanted to blend his passions for religion and vaccine education into research that delves into what the Bible says about medicine, because “faith is one of the most important reasons people do or do not get the vaccine,” he said.