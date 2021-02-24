Survey: Half of Rock Island-Milan district families want students back in classroom

Rock Island-Milan administrators are weighing feedback following preliminary survey data that reported half of district families want their students back in the classroom as much as the district will allow for fourth quarter.
Preliminary survey data was shared by superintendent Reginald Lawrence Tuesday. Lawrence said survey data from families and staff, as well as conversations from stakeholders, will be weighed before the district sends out a fourth quarter commitment form. The forms are used by the district to let families indicate what learning model they will engage in.
In the survey, 51.8 percent of responding families said they want their children back for the maximum time allowed. Another 28 percent said they would continue with remote learning and 20 percent said they preferred to continue with the district’s current hybrid scheduling.
Lawrence said the district received 3,432 survey submissions. Among the questions, families and staff were asked how they felt about students eating lunch at school. From parents, 56 percent said they were comfortable with students eating at school.
According to Rock Island Education Association president Andrew Hains, 40 percent of teachers reported they were not comfortable with students eating in classrooms and another 40 percent said they would be comfortable with it as long as social distancing guidelines could be maintained.
Hains said 93 percent of district teachers responded to the survey, with 60 percent of teachers responding they believe it would be best for the district to continue with its hybrid model. Hains said, in part, these respondents believe this consistency would be best for students.
Hains also reported at least three-fourths of district staff have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine or have been able to make an appointment for a vaccine. He said those who are not in this category may be waiting for more research or are unable to get the vaccine due to medical reasons.
“Only about 5% don’t plan on getting the vaccine,” he said.
Lawrence said he remains in close contact with other superintendents of the area, but that every community is different. He said some students want to remain remote, some want to stay with the routine, and others want more time.
“We want to meet the needs of all groups,” he said. “If for some reason all kids want to attend four days per week, of course, the school district is going to have to sit back and think can we even do something like this.”
Lawrence said classrooms can handle about 11 or 13 desks spread out with distancing, unless the classroom happens to be larger or smaller than average.
Board member Marji Boeye said she is concerned, if 51 percent of students want more in-person learning, that could significantly increase the number of students in district buildings. She said she was concerned how the district may choose which students get additional time if spots are limited.
Lawrence said the district may have to look at a number of factors, including prioritizing serving special education populations, English learners, or failing students.
Board member Terell Williams said he was concerned there is not another board meeting scheduled before a decision is to be made for fourth quarter. He urged the district to schedule one so an “open-dialogue can happen” before administrators make a decision.
Board members Tuesday also heard enrollment projections from chief financial officer Bob Beckwith, who said the district was down 76 students from what was projected to be an enrollment of 5,836 students in the current 2020-2021 school year. Actual attendance this year is 5,760 and the 2019-2020 actual enrollment was 5,750.
Beckwith said the district has seen a continued decline in enrollment, due in part to a continuing decrease in live birth rates in the district boundaries. The district uses this data to project future enrollment.
He said enrollment numbers are not as bad as he anticipated, with more students attending this year than last year. He said he is hoping to see an increase in enrollment in the near future.
In other business, board members:
– Took no action following a closed session regarding employee matters and collective bargaining matters.
– Heard a report from assistant superintendent Kathy Ruggeberg about graduation requirements and dual credit options. She also discussed the African American literature class being offered next school year as a required-credit option.
– Approved spending $139,151.16 to purchase materials from Amplify, Brooklyn, New York; and Barnes & Noble, Davenport. Assistant superintendent Kathy Ruggeberg said Title funds will be used to purchase items that were distributed to students during COVID-19 instruction time and are needing to be replaced now to ensure adequate items are available for fourth quarter learning.
– Approved spending $108,862.50 for the purchase of Dell laptops for district teachers from Dell, Round Rock, Texas.
– Approved a contract not to exceed $21,000 for service with Amy Holcombe for a site-base analysis of current talent leadership practices and development of strategic talent leadership long-range strategic plan initiatives. Holcombe is the interim dean at the Stout School of Education at High Point University, North Carolina.