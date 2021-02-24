Survey: Half of Rock Island-Milan district families want students back in classroom

Hains said 93 percent of district teachers responded to the survey, with 60 percent of teachers responding they believe it would be best for the district to continue with its hybrid model. Hains said, in part, these respondents believe this consistency would be best for students.

Hains also reported at least three-fourths of district staff have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine or have been able to make an appointment for a vaccine. He said those who are not in this category may be waiting for more research or are unable to get the vaccine due to medical reasons.

“Only about 5% don’t plan on getting the vaccine,” he said.

Lawrence said he remains in close contact with other superintendents of the area, but that every community is different. He said some students want to remain remote, some want to stay with the routine, and others want more time.

“We want to meet the needs of all groups,” he said. “If for some reason all kids want to attend four days per week, of course, the school district is going to have to sit back and think can we even do something like this.”

Lawrence said classrooms can handle about 11 or 13 desks spread out with distancing, unless the classroom happens to be larger or smaller than average.

