Talentino previews her 'first 100 days' as president of Augustana College

Dr. Andrea Talentino made her debut today as president of Augustana College. She is the ninth president of the college’s 161-year history.

Before coming to the Midwest, Talentino served as provost of Nazareth College in Rochester, N.Y. She said several features of Augustana drew her to the Midwest in particular, citing the college’s mission and community.

“Augustana has an incredible mission, which combines liberal arts with its commitment to Lutheran educational values–which I think are important for preparing young people as they go out and handle the incredible challenges we have in our world today, some of which are tangible,” Talentino said. “We can think about issues like the environment and others, which are intangible, but equally important. So that mission that drives how we engage in political discourse and how we think about difficult questions.”

Talentino said the Augustana and Rock Island communities have made the Quad-Cities feel like a warm, welcoming place.

“Community and diversity matter a lot to my family, and I think we were really taken by all those things here,” she said. “It’s easy to see that people here are more friendly, open and welcoming than a lot of places on the east coast, so just that warmth and sense of community really drew all of us.”

When asked about her “first hundred days” as Augustana’s president, Talentino said her first priority is learning.

“I’m brand-new, everyone here knows more than I do at this point. So what I need to do at the beginning is learn more about where particular opportunity points and challenges for the college,” she said.

Aside from taking a deep dive into the institution, Talentino plans to continue the current practices she feels are important and garner success for Augustana students.

“I want to continue ensuring students have a lot of practical opportunities to go along with their in-class learning, strengthening and building connections with the surrounding community and focus on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion—because no matter how much work you do there, it's never done, and that's something really important to me,” she said.

Talentino also plans to prioritize giving Augustana students a quality academic, integrated student experience.

“I want to think about what areas we need to build in terms of academic strengths, or what areas Augustana has a chance to take its strengths and make things even better for students,” she said. “Most importantly, we want to continue the incredible experience students have that tie this community so closely. It amazes me how strongly alumni feel about this place, so we want to make sure current students have that same quality.”

Talentino takes a holistic approach to the student experience, expanding it outside of the classroom. She feels learning also takes place through peers, athletics, co-curricular activities, study abroad and research.

“All of those things are part of that transformational experience, so we want students to view them as building blocks that they can integrate while at college,” she said.

Talentino has ample experience with private colleges. Prior to Nazareth, she served as dean of the College of Liberal Arts at Norwich University in Northfield, Vt. and was an associate dean at Drew University in Madison, N.J. She also held a faculty position at Tulane University in New Orleans, La., and did postdoc work at Princeton University in Princeton, N.J.

Despite this, she said several factors distinguish Augustana from other private, liberal arts institutions.

“I think what’s really different about Augustana is its commitment to service. Also, a commitment to thinking broadly about you engage with others to solve problems that confront the world,” she said. “A lot of places really want their students to learn a background in liberal arts; but Augustana uses that foundation to do something bigger, which is to prepare people to contribute to the world in a way that's meaningful.”

Talentino referenced the work of Augustana alumni to nod at the college’s success.

“They’ve taken the things they’ve learned here and translated that into coming up with innovative and creative ways to help others, I think that’s probably the most foundational and distinguishing feature,” she said. “Augustana is fundamentally for people who want to think about a bigger and more meaningful impact–it might be on your street or in your town, but having a legacy that benefits others.”

In the competitive world of higher education, Talentino recognizes there are always areas to improve upon. She hopes to strike a balance between continuing Augustana’s legacy and developing new ideas for improvement.

“You always have to think about ways to get better, so we’ll develop new ideas and innovations while continuing to improve things we already do well that we want to do better,” she said. “When looking at how to achieve excellence, it sometimes leads us down the path of saying, ‘Hey, we've already got this amazing thing, let's move it to the next level.’ We can do that in ways consistent with who we are.”

Talentino identified athletics, their Career Center programs and prospective student outreach as specific areas Augustana has already started working to improve.

Talentino expects challenges along with the change. Still, she remains excited to collaborate with Augustana students and faculty.

“I didn’t come in with a set agenda. That’s where the senior leadership and talking with faculty and staff is really going to help me learn,” Talentino said. “It’s important that we come up with things in a way where the community feels involved and sees the benefit for the college and for their roles.”

As she settles into the Augustana community, Talentino is thrilled to learn more.

“I heard about Augustana before I applied, but didn’t know much about it,” she said. “As I’ve learned, I think the quality of this institution is amazing. I’m thrilled to get the chance to work with this incredible community.”