Discussions on the possibility of bringing school resource officers back to Rock Island-Milan schools have begun.

The Rock Island-Milan School Board this week held an open discussion on the role of school resource officers, or SROs, alongside Rock Island Police Chief Richard Landi. Though no action was taken and no recommendations made, the goal of the conversation was to collect community input on the possibility of bringing police officers back.

The district has been without an SRO since the 2020-2021 school year. The district previously staffed one SRO at the high school, while another rotated between schools.

The positions went unstaffed because of officer shortages caused by retirements and, "other factors that prevented candidates from attending the Police Academy," former chief Jeff VenHuizen said in July of 2020.

A former school board member, Tiffany Stoner-Harris, asked district leaders during the same time period to consider removing SROs during a racial-injustice discussion that followed the murder of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis.

According to past reporting, Stoner-Harris said the SRO model didn't seem the best for students, advocating for restorative justice programs that focus on prevention and intervention, rather than a "school-to-prison pipeline."

Rock Island-Milan school board member Gary Rowe was quick to express his support for the SROs, citing past conversations he's had with principals.

"They're (SROs) not there to bust heads. They're there to build relationships," he said, adding that police presence in schools help students and law enforcement connect.

The relationships make a difference, Landi said, because they help show that police officers can be, "good people that want to be here to help" and inspiring future generations of law enforcement.

"It's not like they're correctional officers," resident Randy Veys said of the positions. "They're part of the community. It's disturbing to have the teachers' union saying that they were concerned about this. If anything's gonna help Rock Island look better, I'm for it. I want families to feel that they can come here and not be scared."

At the last school board meeting, Rock Island Education Association President Andrew Hains said district teachers "across the board" are concerned about discipline and school safety. He said that almost 8% of students were involved with some kind of violent altercation last quarter.

District Safety Manager Charles Butler gave a lengthy testimony on the support SROs can provide to both students and district staff.

Before his current role, Butler was head of security and a home liaison at Rock Island High School for 19 years and worked with about eight SROs.

"Their presence meant a lot," he said. "If you don't have someone in your building that can eliminate a threat, that's time. We're talking lives."

To Butler, SROs allow for streamlined communication with law enforcement and more strategic safety planning, building relationships with students and families along the way.

"Schools are soft targets. Active shooters, they want bodies and they want them fast, but they know they only got so much time," he said. "As someone who worked side-by-side with eight of them, it was very impactful. I learned a lot.

"Don't miss this opportunity," Butler urged the board. "My job is to protect 6,000 people, but I can't eliminate the threat. I can put some things in place, but I can stop nothing."

Tracy Pugh, another board member, asked Landi about de-escalation training for SROs.

"De-escalation has always been a part of law enforcement. Right now, there's a focus on it because, obviously, some of the publicity and things we've seen in past years," he said. "I will tell you that it is mandated now, by the state."

Landi said the department's and the state-required trainings contained use-of-force and de-escalation in their curriculum, while officers must become certified under the Illinois Law Enforcement Trainings and Standards Board to work as an SRO.

The RIPD also uses Meggitt Training Systems' firearms simulator, Landi said, and hopes to implement a virtual training system.

Board member Nicole Durbin asked about the outcome of an SROs' involvement with incidents, such as a fight among students.

"Is that disciplinary action then turned over to the school to deal with, or are we looking at criminal charges on our students?" she asked. "... I don't want any more of our kids going into the criminal justice system, that we can avoid."

It depends, Landi said, on the circumstances of the indent and SRO agreement between the school.

"Then, under the (SRO) agreement, it would be worked out, basically, between the SRO and the principal administrators," he said.

The two Rocky student board members — senior Denise Carr and junior Asa Mahn — chimed in, too. They agreed relationships are vital when bringing in an SRO.

"I think finding the right person is really important, to really build trust in law enforcement," Mahn said, also noting the importance of having an SRO "more representative of the (Rocky) student body."

Landi said the RIPD had already selected an SRO — and a backup — for the district if the board decided to move forward. When asked by Margie Mejia-Caraballo, he said the officers' ethnicities are Caucasian and Hispanic.

