Haley Bugos, a first-year teacher at Riverdale High School in Port Byron, talks to students in her anatomy and Earth science class in a new lab on Sept. 11. The lab was funded by the 1% sales tax increase approved by Rock Island County voters in 2016.
Rock Island High School girls tennis coach Chris Gabany, left, talks with players Delaney Hoing, Colleen Roark, Hlaing Oo and Kyi Man on the school's new tennis courts Aug. 28. The school district used funds from the 1% sales tax increase to replace the high school's tennis courts and parking lot.
Curt Pratt, United Township High School's director of facilities, left, and Matt Wright, UTHS principal, pose for a portrait in the school's new commons area Aug. 1 in East Moline. Funds generated by a 1% sales tax increase in Rock Island County helped pay for the Student Life Center addition.
Crews work on a new boiler room at Moline High School in August. The boiler room and a related heating, ventilating and air conditioning project is being funded by a 1% sales tax increase in Rock Island County.
GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com
GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT / kschmidt@qctimes.com
The 1% increase in sales tax for school construction projects that was approved by Rock Island County voters in 2016 has taken Ron Jacobs, Riverdale schools superintendent, on an unfamiliar journey in 2019, one involving paint chips, rug samples and a myriad of other design choices.
“I’ve been a superintendent in Rock Island County for 13 years. The most construction I’ve done in that period of time has been fixing things,” Jacobs said. “Fixing roofs, fixing furnaces, fixing windows and doors.”
That changed this summer, thanks to the money collected through the 1% sales tax hike approved by voters on Nov. 8, 2016. The successful passage came after three previously failed attempts to get the new funding stream approved for Rock Island County’s aging school buildings.
Jacobs said the district’s construction budget previously was limited to the revenue generated by the life safety tax levy, which he said amounted to about $75,000 per year for the basic needs of Riverdale’s three school buildings.
Since collection of the 1% sales tax began in July 2017, more than $21 million has been delivered to 14 districts that serve Rock Island County students.
Moline-Coal Valley has received the largest share, $7.01 million through June 2019, because it serves the largest number of students living in the county. In fiscal year 2019, it served 33.5% of the county’s students.
On the flip side, Colona served six Rock Island County students in fiscal year 2019, or just shy of 0.03% of the county’s students. Colona has received $4,715 since collections began through June of this year.
Whether their shares are large or small, administrators credited the new funding with helping to modernize facilities and create better learning and teaching environments.
Riverdale, United Township and other districts put the finishing touches on major projects in August, while others took care of long-needed smaller improvements.
RIVERDALE
When Riverdale High School students started the new school year on Aug. 14, they returned to two gleaming new science labs. The first is a full-sized biology lab that Jacobs said was completely gutted and then reconstructed. Lab equipment and furniture from the 1950s and 1960s was replaced. The second space is a physics and chemistry laboratory. This $360,000 project was completely funded by 1% sales tax funding.
“We were required to do some asbestos removal,” Jacobs said. “That is how the project began. Now we’re all the way from floors torn up and no cabinets at all to a 21st century lab set up in both chemistry and biology.”
Additionally, he said, a preparation room in between the labs was updated, and the district worked with the Illinois Department of Public Health to remove old, unused chemicals that had been in storage. The new preparation room has new cabinetry and proper storage for chemicals that will be used by students.
Funds raised through the 1% sales tax also were used this summer to give all three Riverdale school buildings new secure entryways with vestibules. This setup requires guests to enter through the school office, then be buzzed through to gain access to the rest of the building.
The $415,000 project also includes intercom video monitoring systems and new public address systems. Jacobs said one of the old address systems at the elementary school dated back to the late '50s or early '60s.
“It was vintage and did not work properly,” he said. “The old PA system at the high school, it was kind of neat. It had a phonograph attached. You could play records on it. We did that from time to time, especially at Christmastime.”
The dated equipment has been replaced with call buttons that can communicate with every classroom, he said.
Jacobs said the secure-entry project necessitated the relocation of the main office, the nurse's office and the faculty lounge.
“All of it in the interest of making our buildings more secure,” he said.
ROCK ISLAND-MILAN
Secure entryways also were on the summer construction docket for Rock Island-Milan schools. According to spokeswoman Holly Sparkman, the district spent about $1.3 million for secure entries at Edison Junior High, Early Hanson Elementary, and Horace Mann Early Learning Center. That price tag also included a fire alarm at Thurgood Marshall.
The cost of additional work done over the summer included $1 million to update the tennis courts at Rock Island High School, $180,150 for tuckpointing at the high school, and $264,358 for roof repair at Thomas Jefferson.
UTHS
At United Township High School in East Moline, summer construction crews worked to complete the Student Life Center addition. Superintendent Jay Morrow said the district used anticipated 1% sales tax funding to bond out for $7 million of the project’s $9.5 million total cost.
Morrow said this work would not have been possible without the 1% sales tax funding the district receives from both Rock Island and Henry counties.
Construction on the Student Life Center began summer 2018. The center includes a new library and media center, a front secure entrance, and a central hub for offices. It also includes a multipurpose common area adjoining the cafeteria, expanding the cafeteria’s capacity from 300 to 600 people.
ROCKRIDGE
Rockridge Superintendent Perry Miller said crews worked on a variety of summer projects, including multipurpose flooring, ceilings and lighting, window and concrete replacement, as well as seal coating and striping of blacktops.
SHERRARD
Superintendent Alan Boucher said Sherrard’s construction included a new weight room and wrestling room. He said the district borrowed money from its education fund, as an internal loan, and will repay that debt with the sales tax funding. Boucher said he estimated the district will take two years to pay back the $1.5 million borrowed for the project, based on its anticipated revenues.
MOLINE-COAL VALLEY
Dan Smith, Moline-Coal Valley facilities director, said summer crews were working on phase one of Moline High School’s heating, ventilating and air conditioning project.
He said crews put in foundations for a new boiler room on the west side of the high school. The building will be up this fall, he said, and equipment and the new boiler will be installed after that. The boiler room and equipment is a $1.5 million project funded by the sales tax.
The high school HVAC project will be completed in three phases for a total cost of $15 million. Next summer, phase two will involve doing the majority of piping to bring air conditioning to the more than 2,000 students at the high school.
Phase three, Smith said, is the wrap-up of any leftover items. By August 2020, he said, the majority of the high school will be air-conditioned.
