Teachers see shift in student outlooks as more time passes since Sept. 11 attacks

He said they, however, are not as sentimental about the Sept. 11 attacks as people who experienced it. Instead they regard it more as a fact and are, in some ways, more practical about it.

When he asks the military science students why they are joining the military, they speak about the educational benefits or their family heritage, but don’t really talk about patriotic motives or defending the American flag, though that is what they are doing, Roberts said.

Thirteen years ago, Kimberly Resler’s students at Moline's Wilson Middle School had some memory of the event. Now it’s getting to the point that she’s not sure students understand the trauma, destruction or importance of that day.

“It’s the day that changed America and it’s the day that you remember and they don’t,” Resler said.

Her lessons on the attacks also include drawing connections between the reality of her students’ present — like airport restrictions — and how it was shaped by Sept. 11, Resler said.

Another element is an interview with an older loved one. The children interview a parent, a grandparent, an aunt or an uncle about their experience of that day.