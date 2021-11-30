Teaching in the Quad-Cities: Rock Island High School students being encouraged to become teachers

The Moline-Coal Valley, United Township and Davenport Community school districts all said they make efforts to find teachers within their student bodies, either informally, through existing external programs or through internal efforts like Rock Island-Milan’s. They also encourage those students to come back to be their teachers if the students pursue the profession.

The Rock Island-Milan program is too new for there to be data on how many students it might bring back to the district as teachers, but Mertel said 10 of the 14 seniors who participated in the 2020-2021 school year are pursuing teaching degrees.

Mertel said he recruits from students he had in class as freshmen and the program’s participants are also promoting the program to other students. A recent informational session had nearly 40 students in attendance.

“As we continue with the program, our goal is to really focus on addressing the lack of diversity within the teaching field,” Mertel said. “So I will be working on helping younger students of color recognize how their skills and qualities could be used in the teaching profession.”

Sage Oviatt, one of the program’s interns, said returning to teach in Rock Island-Milan is something she is considering — the orchestra program needs more teachers.