Teaching in the Quad-Cities: Rock Island High School students being encouraged to become teachers

As schools struggle to fill teaching positions, the Rock Island-Milan School District, like other districts, is thinking about future classrooms by encouraging its students to explore teaching as a career.
The district’s Education Internship Program puts high school students in the classroom to observe and assist a teacher, Mike Mertel, the Rock Island High School teacher who leads it, said. It began as a pilot program in the spring semester of the 2019-2020 school with three students. The full-scale program began the following year.
“The hope is that these individuals do return to teach here within the district,” Mertel said. “Each intern that completes the internship program is guaranteed an interview in the district in the field that they are qualified to teach.”
The program gives students the opportunity to observe teachers at work in the classroom and get to know those teachers’ students. As the school year continues, they gradually take on more responsibility — helping individual students and small groups.
“We then start to focus on skills that will help the interns find success in their placements,” Mertel said. “By the end of the year, the goal is for interns to lead or co-lead a few lessons with the whole class in their placements.”
Mertel said the internship lasts a year, but the participants can opt for another year in a different classroom so they can get another perspective and experience.
The Moline-Coal Valley, United Township and Davenport Community school districts all said they make efforts to find teachers within their student bodies, either informally, through existing external programs or through internal efforts like Rock Island-Milan’s. They also encourage those students to come back to be their teachers if the students pursue the profession.
The Rock Island-Milan program is too new for there to be data on how many students it might bring back to the district as teachers, but Mertel said 10 of the 14 seniors who participated in the 2020-2021 school year are pursuing teaching degrees.
Mertel said he recruits from students he had in class as freshmen and the program’s participants are also promoting the program to other students. A recent informational session had nearly 40 students in attendance.
“As we continue with the program, our goal is to really focus on addressing the lack of diversity within the teaching field,” Mertel said. “So I will be working on helping younger students of color recognize how their skills and qualities could be used in the teaching profession.”
Sage Oviatt, one of the program’s interns, said returning to teach in Rock Island-Milan is something she is considering — the orchestra program needs more teachers.
Though Oviatt, a 17-year-old senior, said she has not decided on being a teacher — she’s also thinking about pursuing a medical career — she was already enjoying helping her orchestra teacher with classes when she joined the internship program.
The internship program has helped her figure out what really needs to be done to nail down teaching techniques.
“What to do behind the scenes and what needs to be done to be successful,” Oviatt said.
Edie Crayne, a 16-year-old junior in the program, said she has wanted to be a teacher since she was a small child, so the opportunity provided by the internship is a big deal to her.
“I think teachers who care have the biggest impact on students,” she said.
She wants to provide a safe space for students who may not have one outside of school.
An intern in a junior high class, Crayne was planning to extend her internship and take a placement in a younger classroom.
It was not that she disliked teaching at the junior high, but — because she and they are close in age — some of the students were having a hard time seeing her as an instructor, Crayne said.
Crayne said she is really considering returning to the district as a teacher.
“Everything I know is here,” she said. “My family’s here.”