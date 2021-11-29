Teaching in the Quad-Cities: School districts looking to their students to meet need for teachers

In the wake of a shortage of teachers, Quad-Cities school districts are looking at their students as one way to help them meet their staffing needs in the future.
These districts encourage their own students to explore and pursue teaching as a career; then, if they go into the profession, they're encouraged to return to their home district as teachers.
At the Moline-Coal Valley School District, the program is known as “Grow Your Own Teacher.” It was developed in partnership with Western Illinois University and Black Hawk College.
The program came about because the district was noticing a decline in the number of candidates for open teaching positions, Tom Ryerson, the district’s director for instructional programming, said.
“We have excellent teachers in the Moline-Coal Valley School District and this is one way to ensure that we can help create a pipeline of teachers that are Moline students that want to come back here to teach,” Ryerson said.
The program is in its first year and includes a mix of classwork and observation of teachers at work in district classrooms, Chris Moore, assistant principal at Moline High School, said. Completing the program involves three years of coursework for each cohort.
“These hours of clinical experience will add up to credit in two different classes for either transfer to Black Hawk or transfer to Western Illinois University,” Moore said.
The courses are electives, and school counselors survey students for interest, Moore said. Part of that outreach involves discussing the program with students who may not traditionally see themselves as teachers.
“We’ve tried to do a good job of offering this to a wide variety of students because part of the mission of this program is to help remove barriers that would traditionally exist for a student who wants to become a teacher,” Moore said.
The Moline-Coal Valley program includes other benefits. Among them are opportunities to get job experience with a third partner — the Two Rivers YMCA — opportunities to student teach at Moline-Coal Valley and a guaranteed job interview with the district if students successfully complete their college program.
Similar programs in other states have shown success in recruiting for their districts, Moore said.
“We expect a high rate of retention based on comparative programs in Washington state and in South Carolina,” Moore said.
Black Hawk is only working directly with Moline-Coal Valley on the program but hopes to work with other area districts in the future, Richard Bush, dean of career programs at Black Hawk College, said.
“It’s an excellent model,” Bush said. “One that is easily replicated in other school districts, providing students with a tremendous opportunity for growth and development in the teaching profession.”
“Grow your own” programs have existed for quite awhile, Eric C. Sheffield, director of Western's School of Education, said.
“It’s one of those things that pops up periodically when there’s a shortage and then will go away when there’s not,” Sheffield said.
The teacher shortage now is catastrophic, Sheffield said. There are literally hundreds of positions around the state of Illinois that went unfilled with a fully licensed, fully certified teacher.
Sheffield does, however, have a concern about the internal recruitment programs.
“What can happen is that you get a little stagnation in terms of ideas and newness because you’re running people through your high school and then you’re having them come back, which does not provide, in some ways, new ideas,” Sheffield said.
Sheffield said he did not want to overstate that as an issue, though, and the risk of limiting innovation was the only concern he had about districts recruiting among their own students for teachers.
“I think, again, getting young people excited about teaching at the high school level is a wonderful thing,” Sheffield said.
Strengths of the internal recruitment programs include an earlier start for would-be teachers that gives them more time to get used to the idea of teaching. It encourages people who realize it’s what they want to do to pursue the profession and also helps others, who thought teaching was what they wanted to do, realize it’s not for them.
There are versions of the “Grow your own” concept in other Quad-Cities school districts, including the United Township High School District and the Davenport Community School District.
At United Township, teacher recruitment efforts include two student-focused approaches, Jay Morrow, UT's superintendent, said.
One is simply educators approaching likely students and asking them if they have ever thought about going into teaching.
“Formally, we participate in the Golden Apple Scholar Program,” Morrow said.
Golden Apple is for high school students nearing graduation. They must apply and if accepted they will receive scholarships and extensive professional development throughout their time in college.
United Township has participated in Golden Apple for two years. It is too early to tell how effective student recruitment will be in filling teaching positions, Morrow said.
The Davenport district has two formal, in-house programs: the Future Teachers Clubs and participation in the Early Childhood Program, Alene Vandermyde, district curriculum and instructional specialist, said. Students have the option to join as early as the eighth grade, but can also join later.
“The Future Teachers Clubs are hosted at each of the high schools, with focused mentors to guide the students through learning experiences, including beginning college courses, to be an educator,” Vandermyde said.
The Early Childhood option combines classroom learning with experiences in the classrooms at the preschools, Vandermyde said.
“At the end of this program, students are eligible to take their test to earn their Children’s Development Associate (CDA) certificate,” Vandermyde said.
That certificate can either transfer as bulk course credits or allows students to enter directly into the workforce in careers that involve work with young children, Vandermyde said.
The early childhood option has existed for about 30 years. And the programs do work.
“Students who are ‘homegrown’ teachers have a high rate of return to the district,” Vandermyde said. “While I do not have formal numbers, this is a frequent occurrence.”
