Teaching in the Quad-Cities: School districts looking to their students to meet need for teachers

“Grow your own” programs have existed for quite awhile, Eric C. Sheffield, director of Western's School of Education, said.

“It’s one of those things that pops up periodically when there’s a shortage and then will go away when there’s not,” Sheffield said.

The teacher shortage now is catastrophic, Sheffield said. There are literally hundreds of positions around the state of Illinois that went unfilled with a fully licensed, fully certified teacher.

Sheffield does, however, have a concern about the internal recruitment programs.

“What can happen is that you get a little stagnation in terms of ideas and newness because you’re running people through your high school and then you’re having them come back, which does not provide, in some ways, new ideas,” Sheffield said.

Sheffield said he did not want to overstate that as an issue, though, and the risk of limiting innovation was the only concern he had about districts recruiting among their own students for teachers.

“I think, again, getting young people excited about teaching at the high school level is a wonderful thing,” Sheffield said.