Teaching in the Quad-Cities: Schools using multiple ways to find needed teachers

School districts in the Quad-Cities need teachers, and there are a number of ways education institutions are trying to meet that demand.
The need for teachers is significant enough it has led to programs designed to increase the pool of classroom educators.
"Overall this is the worst teacher shortage in this nation's history,” Eric C. Sheffield, director of Western Illinois University's School of Education, said.
One of the larger underlying causes of the shortage, Sheffield said, is younger people not wanting to go into the teaching field.
The Associated Press reported on Nov. 14 the difficulties experienced by several Iowa school districts because of their need for teachers and other educators. In October 2020, Quad-Cities superintendents said a shortage of teachers made recruiting a more diverse staff more challenging.
In February, the Illinois Association of Regional Superintendents of Schools issued a report stating that, in its survey of about 600 school districts statewide, 77% of schools reported a shortage of teachers, and 93% of schools could not get enough substitutes.
A report presented on Nov. 17 to the Iowa State Board of Education stated that educator preparation program data was showing an ongoing drop in the number of educators being prepared in Iowa.
“At the same time, the number of students and the demand for teachers is growing,” the report states. “This decline coincides with a national trend.”
The number of teachers being prepared in Iowa has been declining at least since the 2013 school year, according to the report. In that year, 2,649 teachers were prepared, and the number has generally fallen since. In the 2020 school year, the number was 1,768.
For the past six school years, the overall number of full-time public school teachers and teacher leaders in Iowa has increased but so has the number of students. In the 2015 school year, the number of teachers was 34,433 compared to 506,336 students. In the 2020 school year, the complement of educators had grown to 37,299, but the state’s student body had grown to 517,321 children.
Changing the narrative
Sheffield argues the narrative about what it means to be a teacher needs to be rewritten.
The issue goes back at least to No Child Left Behind, if not before, Sheffield said. NCLB — which passed Congress with bipartisan support in 2001 and was signed into law by President George W. Bush in January 2002 — turned teaching into high-stakes, with constant testing, and teachers lost a lot of their autonomy.
The narrative is teachers are blamed for things that are not their fault, he said.
"We need to get back to telling young people that teaching is a crucially important vocation," Sheffield said. "You can have some creativity and autonomy and it is a wonderful life. That is not the story that is being told about teaching and teachers generally."
While the teacher shortage is nationwide, it is acute in Illinois, Sheffield said. In west-central Illinois, which includes the Quad-Cities, the shortage is the worst compared with other parts of the state.
Much of that has to do with the region being largely rural, which does not seem to be enticing prospective teachers to work there, Sheffield said. In the Quad-Cities area, the rural and inner-city areas are particularly hard hit.
Salaries in this region are also on the low end of the spectrum in Illinois, Sheffield said.
Illinois is working to raise teachers' salaries, but that effort could put rural districts in a bind because they have less of a tax base, Sheffield said.
At the United Township High School District, most subject areas have significantly decreased applicant pools, Jay Morrow, United's superintendent, said. Science, special education, vocational education, modern languages and the English Language Learners program particularly need teachers.
“I believe it will continue to be a problem in the future,” Morrow said. “This is not a problem associated solely with education. Many professional fields are seeing retirement and mid-career changes/switches to something else. Those who have teaching credentials can work elsewhere for similar or greater pay in this job environment.”
For the Rock Island-Milan School District, the need is for substitute teachers, Patricia Walls, the district’s talent acquisition manager, said. There are not enough to cover teacher absences.
The Davenport Community School District’s highest need for teachers is in math, science, and career and technical education, Alene Vandermyde, district curriculum and instructional specialist, said.
“I see that need expanding to all levels, the need for teachers is only going to grow,” Vandermyde said.
Programs with possibilities
To help meet the need for teachers, Western Illinois is developing specialized recruitment programs in addition to its standard teacher education programs.
"I am hopeful that these shortages will get addressed through programs like these," Sheffield said.
One of the new programs is the Master of Arts teaching degree program, Sheffield said. For people with a bachelor’s degree, it provides an alternative route for gaining a teaching license.
Sheffield said the program allowed them to get a provisional licence for alternative educators that was good for two to three years.
Students in the program teach with that licence for two years, which counts as their student teaching as they are simultaneously taking courses toward a master’s degree.
“After that two years of teaching — assuming the teaching goes well and they’ve completed the coursework in the degree program — then we go back into the state system and re-entitle them for a full professional educator license,” Sheffield said. “They also end up with a master’s degree and they just keep on teaching."
Western has options within the program for special education, K-12, elementary education, and high school math, science and English, Sheffield said.The university is also working on early childhood and high school history options.
An upcoming program, planned for the summer, is an undergraduate degree licensure program focused on school districts’ working paraprofessionals. The program is designed to allow them to pursue their studies around their work schedule.
“This is a large pool of potential teachers that is kind of untapped,” Sheffield said.
Rock Island-Milan has already placed a number of the students in the master’s program in its schools, and the district is working with Western on the paraprofessional program.
The report to the Iowa education board listed a number of efforts underway in the state to increase the flow of teachers into the classroom, including partnerships between preparation programs and school districts to recruit more teachers, particularly among paraeducators; and the establishment of introductory educator courses in high schools to recruit and accelerate the advancement of students in their teacher training.
Districts also have a diverse range of places where they search for potential candidates.
“Our district (Moline-Coal Valley School District) uses on-campus college recruiting, participation in local recruiting fairs throughout the community, utilization of the Illinois Job Bank, and recently we have added the utilization of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce for posting job openings,” Candace Sountris, district spokeswoman, said.
Walls said Rock Island-Milan’s efforts to recruit included:
- Social media advertising
- Attending virtual fairs nationwide
- Communicating about openings through local newspapers, school sites and radio stations
- Creating educational pathways for the district’s paraprofessionals
- Attracting teaching talent internationally via J1 visa programs
United Township also makes use of the new WIU master’s program.
“This program has possibilities — we hired a special education teacher this past year going through this program,” Morrow said.
The district also relies on the normal job posting processes and communications from area colleges, and hosts as many student teachers as possible. The district has strong relationships with Augustana, St. Ambrose University, Western and online platforms.
“We've found this is a very effective way to see potential teachers in action and when we hire them, they are familiar with the schools,” Morrow said. “We've hired many people over the years who have student taught here.”
More reporting on the teacher shortage
Despite hardships from COVID-19, Illinois grew its teaching force and increased retention rates last school year, according to new state data.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A shortage of teachers, substitutes, paraeducators and other school staff is forcing educators to come up with creat…
Six candidates vying for three North Scott school board seats.
SPRINGFIELD – A new survey of Illinois school districts shows most are continuing to have trouble filling open teaching positions with qualifi…
Ever thought about teaching? Davenport Community School District needs substitute teachers.
Illinois Quad-Cities school districts have less diverse teaching staffs when compared to the diversity of the communities they serve, somethin…
Data shows that the work forces of the Iowa Quad-Cities public school districts, like their Illinois counterparts, are less diverse than the c…