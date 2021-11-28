Teaching in the Quad-Cities: Schools using multiple ways to find needed teachers

Changing the narrative

Sheffield argues the narrative about what it means to be a teacher needs to be rewritten.

The issue goes back at least to No Child Left Behind, if not before, Sheffield said. NCLB — which passed Congress with bipartisan support in 2001 and was signed into law by President George W. Bush in January 2002 — turned teaching into high-stakes, with constant testing, and teachers lost a lot of their autonomy.

The narrative is teachers are blamed for things that are not their fault, he said.

"We need to get back to telling young people that teaching is a crucially important vocation," Sheffield said. "You can have some creativity and autonomy and it is a wonderful life. That is not the story that is being told about teaching and teachers generally."

While the teacher shortage is nationwide, it is acute in Illinois, Sheffield said. In west-central Illinois, which includes the Quad-Cities, the shortage is the worst compared with other parts of the state.

Much of that has to do with the region being largely rural, which does not seem to be enticing prospective teachers to work there, Sheffield said. In the Quad-Cities area, the rural and inner-city areas are particularly hard hit.