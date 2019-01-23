TEDxDavenport has announced its headline speakers for its next event.
TEDxDavenport is an independently organized event that’s licensed by TED, and the theme is “SOLVE FOR X.”
Speakers include:
Mark Salisbury with “Tuition Transparency”
Christopher Britton with “Hip-Hop in the Classroom”
Lisa Heaton with “Cleaning the Planet”
Lindsay O’Brien with “Art in Music”
Sarah Stevens with “Adipositivity”; Matt Stutzman with “Paraplegic Archery”
Aaron Thompson with “Ghost Hunting”
Jeff Wallace with “Trauma-Informed Care”
Chrissy Weems with “Entrepreneurship”
Dan Bush with “Fast Food”
Steve Sinner with “Determination”
Tayvian Johnson with “Self Awareness.”
“Our Quad Cities has an amazing community of innovators with ideas worth spreading,” said Andrea Olson, TEDxDavenport director and producer in a news release. “TEDxDavenport is designed around the concept that our community can bring new perspectives to the stage and ’Solve for X' – a theme that focuses on the solutions Quad Citizens have for transforming our region and the world.”
The event is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. March 27 at the Figge Art Museum, Davenport.