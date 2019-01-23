Try 1 month for 99¢

TEDxDavenport has announced its headline speakers for its next event.

TEDxDavenport is an independently organized event that’s licensed by TED, and the theme is “SOLVE FOR X.” 

Speakers include:

  • Mark Salisbury with “Tuition Transparency”

  • Christopher Britton with “Hip-Hop in the Classroom”

  • Lisa Heaton with “Cleaning the Planet”

  • Lindsay O’Brien with “Art in Music”

  • Sarah Stevens with “Adipositivity”; Matt Stutzman with “Paraplegic Archery”

  • Aaron Thompson with “Ghost Hunting”

  • Jeff Wallace with “Trauma-Informed Care”

  • Chrissy Weems with “Entrepreneurship”

  • Dan Bush with “Fast Food”

  • Steve Sinner with “Determination”

  • Tayvian Johnson with “Self Awareness.”

“Our Quad Cities has an amazing community of innovators with ideas worth spreading,” said Andrea Olson, TEDxDavenport director and producer in a news release. “TEDxDavenport is designed around the concept that our community can bring new perspectives to the stage and ’Solve for X' – a theme that focuses on the solutions Quad Citizens have for transforming our region and the world.”

The event is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. March 27 at the Figge Art Museum, Davenport.

