A group of local teens checked out scalpels instead of books at the Rock Island Public Library this week during a free dissection science workshop.

The small class of science-loving students gathered to dissect sheep "plucks," which are the heart, liver, lungs and trachea.

West Liberty High School science teacher Andrea Martinez led the group through the dissection, advising how to properly poke and prod while giving brief lessons on each organ's anatomical function.

"The cool thing with dissection is that you can visualize what it looks like inside of you," she said to the students while holding up a sheep's lung.

Vowing to abide by Martinez's rule against taking any "souvenirs" home, participants also got time to ask questions and freely explore their specimens.

While she's tried her hand at an owl pellet, 15-year-old Lillie Estes, of Sherrard, said she hadn't dissected a once-living organism until Monday's workshop.

"Learning how the heart looks on the inside and how it works was really cool," she said, adding that she and many peers are in Sherrard's Honors Program. "This would be really helpful for some (classmates) that are going into AP Bio next year."

Estes' specimen happened to be the "odd sheep out," as it had a tumor on the liver.

Describing it as her "passion," Martinez runs dissection workshops around the region year-round, typically at public libraries.

Her reason for doing so?

Despite some advanced courses, many high school science classes aren't dissecting anymore

"There are very, very few schools that will do a lot of dissections," she said. "I'm just giving them an opportunity that they otherwise would never get … I think it's (dissection) just a different way to learn, more realistic."

Martinez often ties in "real world" examples throughout the workshops, like common surgeries associated with each organ or describing her son's heart defect.

"… So they (students) actually can understand, 'This is how my heart and lungs work together'; 'This is what pneumonia is,' etcetera" she said.

Another reason Martinez keeps promoting dissection classes?

"I think it's cool. It's the mad scientist in me," she said. "When are you ever going to hold an eyeball in your hand, or cut a heart open?"

Martinez shared a unique story from a former dissecting event with Monday's class, where a student was accidentally punctured with a shark specimen's teeth — i.e., was, "bit by a dead shark."

One of Monday's participants, 13-year-old Liam Houtekier of Rock Island, is no stranger to dissection, having attended several of Martinez's past workshops at the Moline Public Library.

"I have dissected a pigeon, a toad and an axolotl (salamander)," he said. "It's just something fun that I like doing."

To Houtekier — who said he, "might" pursue science or anatomy in the future — learning how the organs work was the most interesting part of Monday's dissection.

Seventeen-year-old Alex Heath, who is homeschooled, had only dissected a cow's eye prior to Monday.

"It's very interesting," he said of the sheep pluck. "I didn't know how the valves in your heart worked before."

His 13-year-old sister, Emma, also said learning about the heart was most interesting.

Though it was her first time dissecting, she wants to be a veterinarian when she's older.

A Project Next Generation grant from the Illinois State Library funded Monday's event. These grants support youth mentoring in STEAM learning (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math.) The Rock Island Library held a similar stingray dissection workshop in 2019.

To Emily Tobin, a young adult librarian at the Rock Island Library, the grants were a perfect opportunity to bring dissection back.

"Kids like it. It's just a very hands-on learning opportunity," she said. "There's not anything else quite like it. We're going to do more."

Martinez hopes to continue expanding her dissection programming and is open to suggestions for new specimens.

"I've done it for homeschool groups, summer school groups — anybody who wants to do it, you know, I love doing it," she said. "It's pretty well received."

For more STEAM learning programming, check out the library calendar at www.rockislandlibrary.org.

Close Andrea Martinez, a science teacher at West Liberty High School, holds a sheep heart while leading a free dissection science workshop for area teens at the Rock Island Public Library on Monday, July 10, 2023. Thirteen-year-old Liam Houtekier, who attends Washington Junior High School in Rock Island, inspects a sheep heart while dissecting a "pluck" (the heart, liver, lungs and trachea of an animal specimen) at a free dissection science workshop at the Rock Island Public Library on Monday, July 10, 2023. Lillie Estes, 15, of Sherrard, dissects a sheep "pluck" (the heart, liver, lungs and trachea of an animal specimen) at a free dissection science workshop at the Rock Island Public Library on Monday, July 10, 2023. Thirteen-year-old Liam Houtekier, who attends Washington Junior High School in Rock Island, examines tissue under a magnifying glass while dissecting a sheep "pluck" (the heart, liver, lungs and trachea of an animal specimen) at a free dissection science workshop at the Rock Island Public Library on Monday, July 10, 2023. Siblings Alex (17, left) and Emma Heath (13, right) dissect a sheep "pluck" (the heart, liver, lungs and trachea of an animal specimen) at a free dissection science workshop at the Rock Island Public Library on Monday, July 10, 2023. Siblings, Alex (17, left) and Emma Heath (13, right) dissect a sheep "pluck" (the heart, liver, lungs and trachea of an animal specimen) with science teacher Andrea Martinez at a free dissection science workshop at the Rock Island Public Library on Monday, July 10, 2023.