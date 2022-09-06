The Bettendorf Community School District calls for applicants to serve on a Facilities Advisory Committee

The Bettendorf Community School District wants to form a "Facilities Advisory Committee" to include parents, staff, students, community members and business owners as the district develops a long-range facility master plan.

The committee will work the district to set priorities during the planning process. OPN Architects is collaborating with the district to develop the plan, and will conduct an assessment and analysis of district facilities, systems and sites. The committee is also tasked to review the findings of the assessment.

Those interested in applying to be on the Facilities Advisory Committee are asked to complete an online interest form by Sept. 9 at 4 p.m. Contact Celeste Miller at cmiller@bettendorf.k12.ia.us or (563)-359-3681 for questions.

With the input and help of the committee, the district aims to ultimately form a facility master plan that balances "needs and wants" with available funding.