 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

The Bettendorf Community School District calls for applicants to serve on a Facilities Advisory Committee

  • 0

The Bettendorf Community School District wants to form a "Facilities Advisory Committee" to include parents, staff, students, community members and business owners as the district develops a long-range facility master plan. 

The committee will work the district to set priorities during the planning process. OPN Architects is collaborating with the district to develop the plan, and will conduct an assessment and analysis of district facilities, systems and sites. The committee is also tasked to review the findings of the assessment. 

Subscribe today and support local journalism!

Those interested in applying to be on the Facilities Advisory Committee are asked to complete an online interest form by Sept. 9 at 4 p.m.  Contact Celeste Miller at cmiller@bettendorf.k12.ia.us or (563)-359-3681 for questions. 

People are also reading…

With the input and help of the committee, the district aims to ultimately form a facility master plan that balances "needs and wants" with available funding.

Across the Sky podcast: Meet the meteorologists from the Lee Weather Team!
Bettendorf Community School District logo
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Artisans restore Notre Dame’s signature stained glass windows ahead of 2024 reopening

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News