The Bettendorf Community School District calls for applicants to serve on a Facilities Advisory Committee

The Bettendorf Community School District wants to form a "Facilities Advisory Committee" to include parents, staff, students, community members and business owners as the district develops a long-range facility master plan.
The committee will work the district to set priorities during the planning process. OPN Architects is collaborating with the district to develop the plan, and will conduct an assessment and analysis of district facilities, systems and sites. The committee is also tasked to review the findings of the assessment.
Those interested in applying to be on the Facilities Advisory Committee are asked to complete an online interest form by Sept. 9 at 4 p.m. Contact Celeste Miller at cmiller@bettendorf.k12.ia.us or (563)-359-3681 for questions.
St. Ambrose University appointed Dr. Katherine J. Van Blair to fill the new position of Dean of Innovation, Adult and Graduate Studies as part of the university's strategic efforts towards innovation and student workforce preparation.
The 2022-2023 school year will restore a degree of pre-pandemic normalcy. But many of the pandemic’s lasting impacts remain a troubling reality for schools. Here are some ways local districts have addressed these issues.