The cost to Bettendorf taxpayers for a proposed bond issue to pay for multi-million dollar improvements to the junior high and high school is considerably higher than previously reported.

District voters on Tuesday, March 7, will be asked to approve the issuance of nearly $70 million in general obligation bonds. If passed, it would result in property tax increases of up to $2.70 per $1,000 assessed value, not per $100,000 as previously reported.

If the bond referendum passes, the district's fiscal year 2023 tax levy rate would land at $15.09, which currently is $12.38. Comparatively, Davenport's FY 23 levy rate is $15.60 and Pleasant Valley's is $13.46.

For business owners in the district, the levy will impact only commercial property taxes.

"Our bond consultant, Piper Sandler, let us know there are (rollback) changes coming to the Iowa commercial tax code," Curt Pratt, the Bettendorf district's director of operations, said. "So they'll actually be paying less property taxes overall."

Absentee-ballot requests for the bond referendum election are due to the Scott County Auditor's Office by Monday, Feb. 20. Early voting is underway until Monday, March 6, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Scott County Administration Center, 600 W 4th St. in Davenport.

The $69.25 million GO Bond would help fund phased modernization to the middle school and upgrades to several high school facilities, aligning with the district's 10-year facility master plan. The district would use future SAVE (1-cent sales tax) revenue and Physical Plant & Equipment Levy reserves for 20.7% of the total middle and high school project costs.

Construction to the middle school is planned to begin in 2024 for completion by 2027, while high school updates would start in 2025 and end around mid-2027.

The 10-year facilities master plan aims to address the highest district priority needs and is estimated to cost $98.5 million. Along with the middle school modernization and high school improvements, the master plan proposes future improvements to Herbert Hoover and Paul Norton Elementary Schools.

Sights from the Bettendorf Middle School WEB program launch