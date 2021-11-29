The future of education: A look behind remote learning in Sherrard schools during the pandemic

How do educators engage remote learners? What if teachers could teach students from home? What kind of technology does it take to teach both in-person and remote students ... in a pandemic?
These questions, and plenty others, plagued school districts across the country in March 2020 when officials announced the coronavirus pandemic had entered the United States. The technology needed had to evolve overnight. Beginning on March 17, 2020, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker shut down schools to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The Sherrard School District had already successfully adopted a 1:1 Chromebook technology initiative in 2015 that provided Chromebooks for students in 3rd through 12th grade. Existing infrastructure, like Infinite Campus, was already a familiar tool for parents and students to use for real-time access to administration, instruction, communication, curriculum, reporting and more.
Even with that, once schools were shut down following spring break 2020, officials had to get creative, and fast.
For Sherrard technology coordinator Jay Wyckoff, it initially was a strain. From March to May 2020 he fixed Chromebooks and transported them back and forth to Sherrard Elementary. It’s Wyckoff’s job to make everything work, from the single Chromebook up to the whole network.
Once school started back up in August 2020 — Sherrard was one of the only districts locally offering in-person, five-day week learning — Wyckoff said there was no significant difference for his side of district tech.
“From my standpoint things were already in place that would’ve needed to be in place," Wyckoff said. "The network infrastructure, remote abilities — already built in, because students were taking their Chromebooks home on a nightly basis and doing their homework.
“Once we went full remote it was just an extension of that."
Addressing limitations
Despite Sherrard's tech readiness, there were still limitations, as addressed by Superintendent Alan Boucher in his public superintendent journal from September 2020.
“While some of our students have all the connectivity they need to fully participate in remote learning, some don’t," he said. "Some families cannot afford an internet connection and some families live in internet dead zones that cannot get an internet signal. Internet connectivity must become a national priority if we want to reap the awesome benefits of technology.”
In the following months, the district found ways to get internet access to remote students.
Outdoor wireless access was installed in New Windsor and Cable. Wi-Fi was also extended to cover large areas of school parking lots.
Sherrard’s second technology coordinator, Janette Finch, handles software for the district. Her biggest change was how attendance was recorded for remote students.
“It created a lot of issues — previously only had to mark present, absent, hospitalized, homebound," she said. "Now they’re requiring us to tell specifically, ‘Is the student a remote learner or in-person learner?’”
She said technology already in place made that change more convenient.
“Because we use the virtual piece it was easier to do attendance than other districts who had to record info on spreadsheets,” she said.
Finch also handled the new website recreated in the midst of the pandemic to be mobile friendly.
Creating academic continuity
Sherrard technology coach Steve Miller handles classroom level technology challenges. He has researched, applied for grants, and implemented district-wide technology to enhance student and teacher success. Grants from the Looser-Flake Foundation, as well as from the CARES Act and ESSER funds, have totaled almost $600,000.
Technology was instrumental in academic continuity during the 2020-21 school year.
“When a teacher went into quarantine following contact tracing, yet they experienced little-to-no symptoms, they could choose to continue to teach both in-person and remote students from their home," said Miller, who was instrumental in coordinating the logistics for the in-class technology.
“The Juno audio system in the teacher’s room makes it seem like they’re in the room with their students as well. They could also utilize Google Classroom so students can access and submit assignments and assessments.” The Juno Audio System amplifies teacher voices in the room with a pendant worn around the neck — this is helpful to project their voices when it would otherwise be muffled by face masks.
Miller said using multiple digital tools is a type of, “Appsmashing, where you’re basically using multiple applications and tech tools to create a learning experience; in this case a full digital learning environment.”
Teachers used Google Meet on their device at home that then connected to the Chromebook in the classroom. A classroom facilitator projected the teacher’s screen for the whole class to see. The teacher could then interact with students live.
“This kept the relationship factor in place as education is always all about the relationships between people first and foremost,” said Miller.
Boucher said many of the technology solutions the district implemented will likely endure.
“We all grew up completing assignments and turning them in using paper. Remote learning has forced us to increase our utilization of electronic assignments and tests. Students now upload their work into a learning management system and no longer have to worry about putting their names on their work... I think it is too early to know exactly how our district will be changed as a result of this pandemic, but one thing is certain: it will.”
Teachers get creative
Teachers used creativity to connect with children, during that final quarter of 2020 when education was completely remote.
Matherville Intermediate math teacher, Stacy Harroun, said the way she taught math was varied, “I think math is such a tricky subject for remote learning because students learn math in so many different ways, and one-on-one connection is so important.”
“I tried to make it sound like I am in the classroom with them teaching from my Clevertouch so it feels as normal as possible for them. The only difference is that I sometimes had small assistants, a three year old (Ella) and five year old (Evelyn) (at the time), who liked to chime in and “help” teach every now and then,” said Harroun.
When students had questions, she made specific videos tailored to them.
For intermediate language arts teacher, Elisabeth Tomlin, it was important to go the extra mile to keep students engaged, “I climbed a tree for the first time in many years, jumped on a trampoline, shown them my mini donkeys, and even wore a talking Chewbacca mask to get a few laughs,” she said, “I’ve just tried to make it as interesting of a thing as possible. If doing something out of my comfort zone brings a smile, it was worth it.”
Repair and replace
Two years after the inception of the district’s 1:1 Chromebook initiative, “It was evident I would need help to keep up with the demand,” said Wyckoff. He completed nearly 1,200 repairs to the Chromebooks by himself — until a repair class was created.
“I’m involved in the repair process by checking student work, training students and consulting on more difficult repairs, but almost all of the repairs are completed by the students,” said Wyckoff. As students in the repair class help other students — it means a faster turnaround for waiting students. Time is a crucial component as many teachers rely heavily on online resources. By the end of last school year, they had exceeded 4,000 repairs.
Next steps
Plans are in the works to convert the junior high and high school library into an “innovation lab." A grant from the Looser-Flake Charitable Foundation totaling $97,000 will go a long way to that end.
Funds from the foundation in the past have already established innovation labs in place of "old-school" computer labs in the elementary schools.
“We want students to be able to pick up their chairs so they can work in a group or gather around a monitor to collaborate,” said Miller. “We’re creating spaces that kids want to be in.”
“The Looser-Flake Foundation has accelerated what we can do, and we’re only getting started. We’re so grateful — I don’t know another word for it — for the way we can expand our education for teachers, students, and the community. I am proud of what we are continuing to build out here in Sherrard.”
Boucher — who is set to retire at the end of this school year, said in his superintendent journal entry, “Tough times don’t last, tough people do... To quote A.A. Milne, ‘You are braver than you believe, smarter than you seem, and stronger than you think.’”