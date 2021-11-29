The future of education: A look behind remote learning in Sherrard schools during the pandemic

“The Juno audio system in the teacher’s room makes it seem like they’re in the room with their students as well. They could also utilize Google Classroom so students can access and submit assignments and assessments.” The Juno Audio System amplifies teacher voices in the room with a pendant worn around the neck — this is helpful to project their voices when it would otherwise be muffled by face masks.

Miller said using multiple digital tools is a type of, “Appsmashing, where you’re basically using multiple applications and tech tools to create a learning experience; in this case a full digital learning environment.”

Teachers used Google Meet on their device at home that then connected to the Chromebook in the classroom. A classroom facilitator projected the teacher’s screen for the whole class to see. The teacher could then interact with students live.

“This kept the relationship factor in place as education is always all about the relationships between people first and foremost,” said Miller.

Boucher said many of the technology solutions the district implemented will likely endure.