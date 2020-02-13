The numbers: Iowa has a 91.4% high school graduation rate, best in the country

Like many in the high school class of 2020, Ella Griesenbeck, 17, is excited for her next steps in the fall. The trumpet player will take her talents to the Colorado Institute of Musical Instrument Technology to learn how to repair instruments.
When Griesenbeck starts her yearlong program Sept. 20, though, she won’t have her high school diploma, setting her apart from upwards of 90% of her classmates across the state who will.
With the class of 2018, Iowa’s high school graduation rate hit an all-time nationwide high, with 91.4% of seniors graduating in four years — up slightly from the 91% rate set by the class of 2017.
The Iowa Department of Education set a goal to graduate 95% of students from high school in 2018, but the crawl toward 95%, where even a sliver of a percentage point is not easily won, is part of a long-term trend, in Iowa and nationwide.
Where are gains being made?
Since 2011, Iowa’s graduation rate has increased 3.1 percentage points, with what the Iowa Department of Education called “significant long-term gains” in almost every demographic subgroup. Graduation rates for Hispanic and African American students each dropped for one year, but since 2011, both have made some of the most significant gains — 8.7 and 8.1 percentage points, respectively.
Students who qualify for free or reduced-price lunches saw impressive gains as well, up 6.3 percentage points in the past seven years to 84.4%, though that number is clouded by changing qualifications.
Qualification for the program has typically been used as a gauge for socioeconomic status, but changes in who qualifies have outpaced poverty rates; between 2000 and 2013, for example, the percentage of children qualifying for free or reduced lunch increased 12 percentage points, but the percentage of public school children who lived in poverty only increased 6 percentage points. Whatever good that program expansion does for those students and their families on a practical level, it muddles the long-term data.
Two groups have seen drops since 2011: American Indians, down 3.6 percentage points to 75.6% in 2018 and Hawaiian/Pacific Islander, down 6.3 percentage points to 75.3%.
What do you have to do to graduate?
At the state level, Iowa has one of the lowest graduation requirement standards, requiring only 14 credits. California, Wisconsin and Wyoming all require 13. Those 14 credits include four years of English and language arts and three years each of math, science and social studies. Students must also participate in physical education each year. Any other credits are left up to local districts.
But that doesn’t mean all Iowa students are graduating from high school with scant credits. At the local level, districts up the ante to graduate. In Davenport, students are also required to take a technology course and another 10 ½ units of electives, for 26 credits. Bettendorf students have another half a credit of social studies to take, at least until the class of 2022. They also need to take a financial literacy course and other credits, for a total of 26 credits.
Iowa doesn’t have an exit exam, nor are students required to take the ACT or SAT to graduate; about half of states have exit exams. There’s no foreign language or fine arts requirement unless a district deems either necessary. Even without a state requirement, more than 85% of the classes of 2018 and 2019 were enrolled in a foreign language class, according to the 2019 condition of education report.
As far as core subject requirements go, Iowa is comparable to other states. The states that have more core class requirements — Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas all require four years of each core subject—aren’t necessarily known for having better educational outcomes. Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi, in particular, consistently report NAEP reading and math scores below the national average.
How do we know kids aren’t just being pushed through?
In 2010, the country standardized how high school graduation rates are measured and reported. The regulation was part of No Child Left Behind, a controversial federal law adopted by President George W. Bush's administration in 2002 intended to hold schools accountable for student achievement. Since then, that number has climbed nationwide. In some states, trends have been suspiciously positive.
Between 2010 and 2014, Alabama’s on-time graduation rate increased 14 percentage points; an audit from the U.S. Department of Education showed the rate was inflated by removing students from their cohorts and counting the alternative diploma given to students receiving certain special education services as a regular diploma, even though the standards were different.
A 2017 ProPublica investigation showed that some public schools in Florida and other states would shuffle students in danger of dropping out into alternative charter schools, inflating graduation rates, standardized test scores and grades in the public districs.
But Iowa’s 3.1 percentage point increase over a decade is more modest than the steep rises that stoked concerns and investigations. Nationwide, the graduation rate has risen 5.6 percentage points during that time.
Graduating with a disability
Another group of Iowa students gaining ground in graduation rates are those with individualized education programs — students like Griesenbeck. For the class of 2018, 76.5% of students statewide graduated, up from 69.9% in 2011.
Griesenbeck has a few communication disabilities, including dyslexia and dysnomia, a learning disability that affects memory, specifically for remembering names or recalling words.
Technically, Griesenbeck thinks she is still enrolled as a student at Davenport Central High School, but her attendance has been spotty for years. She refers to herself as a dropout.
Instead of classes and marching band, Griesenbeck works 35-40 hours a week bussing tables. She's also started spending more time at the gym.
Mostly, though, she's ready for the next step, moving to Colorado to hone her musical skills — high school diploma or not.