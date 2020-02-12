The numbers: Iowa’s average ACT score is 21.6

Iowa’s average ACT score of 21.6, marking the highest average in the country — with a caveat.

Roughly half of the states in the country require high school students to take the ACT or SAT — Iowa isn’t one of them. About two-thirds of the class of 2019 took the assessment, statewide. That percentage has been consistent for the last few years, up slightly from 64% in 2016.

Most likely, that 66% of students represents students who are “college-bound or college-hopeful,” said Ed Colby, senior director of media relations for the Iowa City-based ACT. There’s no hard data to prove that it’s the top two-thirds of students who take the test — some of those “top” students likely take the SAT instead — but it is a logical assumption, Colby said, because it’s a voluntary test and there’s no reason to take it other than college admission and scholarship applications.