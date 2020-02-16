The numbers: Money is the key to education in Iowa

For many stakeholders, public school funding is seen as the key to everything. During interviews for this series on the numbers that tell the story of public education in Iowa, almost every subject brought up funding.

Every other initiative, program and service are contingent upon either receiving more funding or prioritizing what should be funded and how.

Education costs money, and it’s up to legislators, educators and voters to decide what level of education they want to see in their schools, how much they’re willing to pay, and what compromises they'll have to make to get there.

Nationwide, Iowa is in the middle of the pack when it comes to per-pupil spending. Iowa ranked 25th in the country in 2017 at $13,531 per student, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, including federal, state and local sources of revenue. The national average was $14,273.

The cost of living in Iowa is low compared to many of the states in the top 10. Wyoming, which ranks sixth at $20,549 per pupil, is the only state with a lower cost of living than Iowa that spends substantially more than the Hawkeye State, according to the cost of living index.