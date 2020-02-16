The numbers: Money is the key to education in Iowa

For many stakeholders, public school funding is seen as the key to everything. During interviews for this series on the numbers that tell the story of public education in Iowa, almost every subject brought up funding.
Every other initiative, program and service are contingent upon either receiving more funding or prioritizing what should be funded and how.
Education costs money, and it’s up to legislators, educators and voters to decide what level of education they want to see in their schools, how much they’re willing to pay, and what compromises they'll have to make to get there.
Nationwide, Iowa is in the middle of the pack when it comes to per-pupil spending. Iowa ranked 25th in the country in 2017 at $13,531 per student, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, including federal, state and local sources of revenue. The national average was $14,273.
The cost of living in Iowa is low compared to many of the states in the top 10. Wyoming, which ranks sixth at $20,549 per pupil, is the only state with a lower cost of living than Iowa that spends substantially more than the Hawkeye State, according to the cost of living index.
In 2019, the Iowa Association of School Boards had 31 legislative resolutions. All but four items referred explicitly to funding, taxes, resources or a similar phrase. The four resolutions that were selected as priorities were all related to funding: preschool programming, mental health services, increasing supplemental state aid and equalizing the school funding policy.
Generally, complaints about Iowa school funding are about two related things: supplemental state aid increases and per-pupil inequities.
Supplemental state aid
Supplemental state aid is the amount of new money available to schools. The state cost per pupil is set each year by adding the calculated supplemental state aid amount to the base amount, which is the current fiscal year’s cost per pupil.
The supplemental state aid — previously known as allowable growth — is intended to account for changing costs of educating students.
The Iowa State Education Association called for “adequate, equitable and sustainable” funding in 2019, and asked for a supplemental state aid increase of no less than 3%. The School Administrators of Iowa asked for at least 3.75%.
For the upcoming fiscal year, Iowa senators voted along party lines to approve the majority Senate Republicans’ plan to increase base state aid by 2.1%. Gov. Kim Reynolds — backed by House Republicans — had recommended a 2.5% increase. Legislative Democrats called for 3%.
Last session, the Iowa Legislature also increased funding by 2.1%. The two years before that, the increase was 1.1% and 1%. Iowa hasn’t approved an increase of 4% since 2014-2015.
A 2.1% increase in funding will bring the cost per pupil in Iowa to $7,024.
The state funding formula
Base cost is the minimum amount a district can receive from the state per pupil. Some districts, though, receive more than that.
Originally, local property tax revenues were the only source of funding for Iowa schools, so school districts funded students at different levels. In the 1970s, legislators set a level for minimum per-pupil funding — now called the base state cost. If a district was providing less than that minimum, it received enough funding to hit the state-set minimum. If a district was spending more before that floor was set, it continued spending at a higher level.
So the supplemental state aid stacks on top of a minimum base amount, but for districts that were spending more money in the 1970s, a spending gap persisted. For the 2019 fiscal year, the range was as much as $170, though there are only a handful of districts on the extreme advantageous end of that spectrum. Most districts receive the base amount.
In Davenport, the school funding formula is an especially fraught issue.
For three years, starting in 2015, former Superintendent Art Tate and the school board proposed and approved overspending the district’s budget to account for the discrepancy in the state per-pupil funding. The “Worth-less” campaign protested inequities in funding.
When Tate announced to the school board in 2015 that he planned to break the law, he said he cared more about his students than about state law. "It is hard for me to even conceive how a state government could have allowed this discriminatory practice to exist for so long," he said. "We must enact these new systems of supports to turn around situations and inequities that are unacceptable. We cannot continue business as usual."
The Iowa Board of Educational Examiners reprimanded Tate for the budget in August 2018. Two months later, he resigned. In the wake of state-mandated corrective actions to address citations for the education of students of color and students with disabilities, he said the relationship he had with state entities as a result of the “Worth-less” campaign made him a liability.
After years of visits to the School Budget Review Committee, the committee eventually ordered the district to make up the overspent funds by cutting more than $13 million from the general budget in two years. In January, after some cuts and staff layoffs were already made, $9 million was forgiven — everything except for the initial $2,769,693 the district intentionally dipped into its cash reserves to spend.
Other options
Some professional educators say there are ways to improve services without blanket funding increases.
“Sometimes, looking for funding as the answer, we miss some opportunities to be better partners,” said Kimberly Villotti, a state administrative consultant for early childhood education. When Early Childhood Iowa received federal grant money last year, Villotti said that money was used for systems building with the Iowa Department of Human Services, focusing on how the departments could work more effectively and efficiently together.
In Mississippi, State Literacy Director Kristen Wells said the state was able to “do more with less” to increase fourth-grade reading scores with the Literacy-Based Promotion Act. She said they were able to do with $15 million what some states did with $60 million or $70 million.
Meanwhile, charter school advocates argue that turning education over to independently run schools would be a better — and cheaper — option than continuing to increase public funding for schools.
There are only two charter schools in Iowa, partly because the school district in which a charter school would be based must approve it. Reaching Higher Iowa is the main group pushing to change that, but founder and President Mark Jacobs said there was little legislative appetite. With enough education, though, he thinks that could change.
"Iowa has lost its leadership position in national rankings," Jacobs said. To be more successful, he argued that Iowa had to explore some of the options that had been successful in other states, including providing more school choice options.
'One measure among many'
In recent years, some of the stats that have come to define educational success have changed, and not always for the better. Sometimes those numbers haven't changed, but other states have made gains that Iowa students aren't necessarily seeing. Still, other numbers suggest that Iowa children still receive some of the best education in the nation, especially when it comes to measuring secondary success.
All of those successes and areas of needed improvement are woven into school funding. While some advocates and legislators continue to push for higher funding, choices and priorities still need to be made every day.
While talking about Iowa's fourth-grade reading scores, Jay Pennington, a bureau chief at the Iowa Department of Education, said there was no one number that could define the success or failure of an entire school system — each statistic is "just one measure among many."
It's important to look at whether the state has the ability to provide "rigorous opportunities," whether that's concurrent enrollment, advanced placement courses, or career and technical education opportunities, he said.
Those opportunities, which often vary widely between even neighboring districts, can be difficult to quantify. But one constant is they all cost money.