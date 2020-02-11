The numbers: 35.1% of Iowa 4th graders read at or above Proficient level

There’s been no comparable initiative in Iowa, but Iowa’s never lagged so far behind the state average as Mississippi. Since the NAEP started, Iowa has always been near or above average.

NAEP

The NAEP isn’t perfect, Pennington said, even if it’s an important benchmark both nationally and within the Iowa Department of Education. “NAEP is great and useful information, but it’s only provided every two years,” he said, adding that the report released in October was already a year and a half behind.

“Certainly, when we look at NAEP, we have a flat line, but we have to look at the whole picture,” he said. “That particular assessment is an important one that we would like to see continue to grow, and not remain flat. We use it very seriously among those other data points.”

One of the newest of those data points is the Iowa Statewide Assessment of Student Progress (ISASP), which debuted in classrooms this past spring. Because NAEP is nation-wide, it’s not oriented to Iowa’s curriculum, or any state curriculum. ISASP is a “different, more challenging test” that better reflects Iowa’s academic standards, according to a press release from the Iowa Department of Education in September.