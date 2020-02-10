The numbers: Preschool enrollment rates vary by up to 15 percentage points

It wasn’t easy to continue sending her kids to a Montessori preschool.
Monica Kurth was a single mother, and private preschool was a big financial strain. Still, her two children thrived in the environment, and now that they’re adults, they send their kids to private preschool, too.
Kurth, of Davenport, is now a member of the Iowa House, representing District 89, and serving in the Democratic minority. She thinks a preschool education is critical in improving school equity, since programming can help build a child’s language and social skills in ways that are difficult to recreate at home.
For students who start kindergarten cold, early childhood professionals say there’s often a gap they have to close to catch up, before they’ve even started.
“Preschool is one of the essential elements that can break the cycle of poverty,” Kurth said. “If you start school feeling you’re at a deficit, chances are you’ll have behavior problems, and it’ll be harder to catch up.”
Iowa has statewide voluntary preschool for 4-year-olds, meaning there are no eligibility requirements other than age and residency. Local districts, however, can and often do apply eligibility requirements, including parents’ income, previous preschool experience and space constraints.
Students who don’t go to a public preschool — whether because of eligibility requirements or choice — may go to private preschools if the family can manage financially.
But tracking preschool enrollment is imprecise, as the rate of enrollment can vary up to 15 percentage points. That’s because there are two pools of data for participation, said Kimberly Villotti, administrative consultant for early childhood.
Some parents send their children to statewide voluntary programs, and others, once their child is in kindergarten, report that their child participated in preschool, whether that means private preschool services or at-home instruction.
About 67% of students participate in the statewide program, but by kindergarten, parents retroactively reported that about 81% of students had preschool experience.
Without a clear understanding of the number of kids being served, setting goals for growth is difficult.
“We don’t know what the ceiling is, so to speak. We can’t even say, ‘Well, we could grow by X percentage,’ because we don’t know what that cap is,” Villotti said. "It’s challenging in our field in general. Preschool can mean a lot of different things to a lot of different people.
"It’s not for the district to ask, ‘Well, what kind of experience?’ We don’t dig that deep.”
Iowa Kids Count estimated that between 2014 and 2018, 46.9% of 3- and 4-year-olds received preschool services, just below the nationwide average of 48%.
Voluntary preschool funding in Iowa covers programming only for 4-year-olds. According to the National Institute for Early Education Research, just 3% of 3-year-olds in Iowa attended preschool in the 2017-2018 school year.
But that’s not uncommon — 21 states didn’t have any 3-year-olds enrolled in state-sponsored preschool that year, and another 22 had enrollment rates lower than 10%.
According to the 2016-2018 Kids Count Survey, the number of 3- and 4-year-old Iowans in preschool has increased 7% since 2000, though it’s stagnated in recent years.
For children in families making less than double the federal poverty threshold — that’s less than $49,716 per year for a family with two adults — the chances a child receives preschool services are even lower: Between 2005 and 2017, enrollment for those Iowa children fluctuated between 41% and 45%. Nationwide, it was a few percentage points lower.
Students coming from impoverished families often start preschool and kindergarten behind their peers, said Gloria Holmes, an associate professor of early childhood education at the University of Northern Iowa. Parents who are strapped for time trying to make ends meet likely don’t have the time for “enrichment” activities, such as reading to their kids, introducing them to larger groups of children, or taking them to the zoo.
Locally, some of the eligibility requirements can help address that gap. For example, the preschool programs in Bettendorf's elementary schools prioritize students who qualify for free or reduced lunch.
Still, a gap in language and social skills exist, to some degree, for almost all children who don’t attend preschool, regardless of their family’s finances.
“Children who have often not been in a preschool setting take a little extra time to figure school out,” Holmes said. “From my experience, in the beginning of the kindergarten year what we see is it might take that whole first semester for them to begin to catch up. When we have children who enter kindergarten who are already behind, or not having those experiences, you start to see the achievement gap.”
All but six districts in Iowa offer preschool for 4-year-olds, with or without eligibility requirements. The state funded enrollment of more than 25,000 children in the 2018-2019 school year, up from fewer than 10,000 a decade ago.
Villotti said the Iowa Department of Education didn’t keep a compiled document detailing eligibility requirements for each district, but added the decision was made by each individual district.
And as for increasing enrollment, there will remain some some parents who do not want their kids in preschool, opting instead for kids to stay home with parents, grandparents or caretakers.
“It would be a fallacy to say we don’t want every 4-year-old in Iowa to have a preschool opportunity,” Villotti said. “We certainly want kids to have as many opportunities as possible, but it’s not the Iowa Department of Education’s role to push. It’s a family decision.”