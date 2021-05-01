The Pitch: A night of big ideas and Quad-Cities community impact

Gellerman said the program was born out of necessity during the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced many non-profits and other organizations that work with children to redesign how they served the community.

All 12 participants were invited to create innovative solutions to help increase the percentage of children in the Quad-Cities who enter the third grade with a third-grade reading level.

“This particular focus area was picked because as we’re looking at the dynamics of our community, in particular in the area of education, we have found that third grade reading proficiency needs to be improved. If a child is ready to start kindergarten, they’re more likely to be reading by third grade. If a child’s reading proficiently by third grade, they’re five times more likely to graduate from high school," Gellerman said.

In the Quad-Cities, about a third of students aren't reading proficiently by third grade, but those numbers are much worse for Black and Hispanic children.

For Hispanic students, 43% of third graders are not reading proficiently, and for Black students this number is 53%, according to Gellerman.

Gellerman said these statistics are especially problematic because of the ripple effect literacy can have throughout a child's life.