The Pitch: 'Literacy isn't just reading a book': Moline Library and Project Now to participate in Pitch event

Both women said the process outlined by the Together for Tomorrow program helped them to think outside the box when creating their pitches. The participants started the program by reaching out to community stakeholders to learn more about the issue of child literacy.

"I found that what I always think may be the issue isn't necessarily what people feel that they need, and even once you've gathered that information from the stakeholders, you still wanted to put in, ‘Okay this is what they said, but this is what I think they need.’ And it’s going back to exactly what they said and using that to create your program from there," Birdsall said. "I think that it's really listening to them and their needs, because the programs are for the public, they're for these communities, and they should be based on exactly what our survey results came up with.”

Conklin said she discovered that a lot of people don't know about many of the programs that the library has to offer, so she wanted her pitch to focus on reaching out to the community more, and helping people connect with the library.