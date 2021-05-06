The Pitch: Love Girls Magazine working on improving early literacy in Quad-Cities

“We've always been in the business of promoting education and developing skills, but this is our first time expanding into early literacy,” Babers said. “We're feeling really confident that our program will resonate with elementary school aged children because we've been training, mentoring and encouraging creative development through writing and other forms.”

The Iowa Department of Education states on its website that literacy is important in all grades, but describes third grade proficiency as a transition from “learning to read” to “reading to learn.”

Babers said people who wish to contribute to improving early literacy can help by finding a child’s interest and encouraging them to learn more about that passion.

“Writing and researching are excellent, less traditional ways to get young people into books and learning new things,” she said.

Babers started the magazine in 2012. It is a multimedia publication and has a total audience of about 20,000 people. It circulates in the Quad-Cities; Memphis, Tenn; Los Angeles; and Washington D.C.

Young women and girls from ages 13 to 25 who are involved with the publication have access to mentoring, chances to build relationships, and experience with writing and other aspects of running the publication.