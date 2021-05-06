The Pitch: Love Girls Magazine working on improving early literacy in Quad-Cities

Love Girls Magazine, a publication devoted to supporting young women, is now taking a crack at helping young Quad-Cities students build their literacy skills.
Love Girls, based in the Quad-Cities, focuses on the stories of girls and young women, particularly those of color. The goal is to provide an outlet for them to share their perspectives and find opportunities.
The publication will be one of four groups participating in a "Shark Tank" style event this Saturday, broadcast live on KWQC. Part of the Together for Tomorrow program, organized by The United Way, Love Girls Magazine and three other participants will pitch their ideas in front of a panel of judges and compete for $100,000 of funding to make their ideas a reality.
“It's (early literacy) the foundation of your creativity, your career path, your overall quality of life,” Jasmine Babers, the magazine’s founder, said. “It determines so much of your educational path even at fairly early ages.”
The United Way, KWQC and the Quad-City Times are sponsoring the event, called "The Pitch," which will air from 7-8 p.m., Saturday, May 8, on KWQC.
Each of the pitches is centered on innovative ways to help improve literacy among Quad-Cities children, especially minority children, who aren't entering third grade with a normal reading level at the same rates that other children are.
“We've always been in the business of promoting education and developing skills, but this is our first time expanding into early literacy,” Babers said. “We're feeling really confident that our program will resonate with elementary school aged children because we've been training, mentoring and encouraging creative development through writing and other forms.”
The Iowa Department of Education states on its website that literacy is important in all grades, but describes third grade proficiency as a transition from “learning to read” to “reading to learn.”
Babers said people who wish to contribute to improving early literacy can help by finding a child’s interest and encouraging them to learn more about that passion.
“Writing and researching are excellent, less traditional ways to get young people into books and learning new things,” she said.
Babers started the magazine in 2012. It is a multimedia publication and has a total audience of about 20,000 people. It circulates in the Quad-Cities; Memphis, Tenn; Los Angeles; and Washington D.C.
Young women and girls from ages 13 to 25 who are involved with the publication have access to mentoring, chances to build relationships, and experience with writing and other aspects of running the publication.
The magazine also has two events: The Love Awards, which recognizes girls and young women for their accomplishments, and Girls on Fire, a writing and storytelling conference.